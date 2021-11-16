Longboat planning board delays cell-plan discussions until 2022

Concerns about the placement of nine small-cell system poles on the north end of Longboat Key prompted the town's Planning and Zoning Board to put off discussion until 2022 to allow Verizon Wireless to respond.

Planning and Zoning Board Chair David Green had heard hours of discussion on Tuesday about whether to approve Verizon's plan to erect the poles to improve the north end’s cell service. Aesthetics and concerns about potential health effects drove the oppoisition.

Green — a north-end resident and Verizon customer — said he had to balance finding a solution to address spotty cell service on the north end while also considering residents’ concerns.

“To not have a live cell phone coverage in today’s world on the north end of the island is unacceptable long term,” Green said. “That’s where I come down.”

Green suggested continuing the P&Z Board’s discussion once Verizon makes some changes to its initial plan. He said the work product was “not complete yet.”

“I don’t want you to feel like you’re not wanted on the island. We need you,” Green told Verizon representatives on Tuesday. “You’re the only carrier who stepped up so far, and so I commend you for that.”

On Tuesday, the P&Z Board voted 6-0 to continue its public hearing with Verizon. The board is set to address the issue again at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

P&Z Board member Paul Hylbert recused himself from the vote because he lives within 40 feet of one of the nine proposed pole locations.

Verizon proposed building nine small cell poles and antennas in the following locations:

West side of the 6100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Southeast corner of Broadway Street and Lois Avenue

West side of the 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

West side of the 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

South side of Binnacle Point Drive

West side of the 6400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

West side of the 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

West side of the 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

West side of the 7100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

The map shows where Verizon Wireless proposed to put nine small cell poles and antennas. Map provided by the town of Longboat Key

The town is required to provide residents and business owners notice if Verizon changes the proposed pole locations.

Verizon senior network consultant Kerry Burrows acknowledged a “domino effect” if the company begins moving proposed pole locations.

“When we start moving them around, it changes things,” Burrows said.

Sea Pines Treasurer and Board Member Matt Schroeder didn’t believe Verizon’s claim.

“Verizon might say, ‘Well, they’re all interdependent,’” Schroeder said. “This is the vaunted Verizon network. I’m sure Verizon with their vaunted network can figure out how to do this on the north end.”

The poles would help improve coverage for Verizon users only, which the town uses for public safety purposes.

“We have spoken to T-Mobile and we have spoken to AT&T,” Public Works Director Isaac Brownman said. “At this point, T-Mobile has not shown any interest to come out and do any enhancements at this point. It’s not to say that they wouldn’t.

“AT&T has shown some interest, but those negotiations, those discussions are still in progress.”

Burrows said Verizon did not intend to let other carriers use Verizon’s poles if they end up getting approved.

Town Attorney Maggie Mooney denied that approving Verizon’s proposals could create a monopoly.

“Any provider could come in,” Mooney said. “I mean the availability... for a provider to come in still exists under our code. They just have to decide to do it, and obviously, we can’t make providers come to the town of Longboat Key.”

Schroeder said he was pleased with the P&Z Board’s decision on Tuesday.

“The Planning and Zoning Board struck the right balance,” Schroeder said. “There is a need for this, but they weren’t convinced. I think the public wasn’t convinced, and I would hope that Verizon would use the time to focus on coming up with a structure that puts it in commercial places and not residential ones.”

Earlier this month, Schroeder says he was walking home from dinner when he saw a posted notice of plans to build a Verizon pole near his condominium.

Schroeder’s proximity to one of the nine proposed poles prompted him to write an email to Town Hall..

Schroeder wanted to see Verizon reconsider its pole placements. Specifically, he wanted to see the proposed pole nearest his condo get moved across the street. It would put the proposed pole closer to Whitney Plaza.

“I am the closest unit to this tower,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder was also among residents who claimed the poles’ placement would adversely affect their property values. Another consistent complaint residents had was the proposed poles are not consistent with the area.

“I am much more hopeful than I was even a week ago,” Schroeder said. “A week ago, I was pessimistic.”

Before the P&Z Board considered agent Shane Thorson’s proposal on behalf of Verizon to build the nine poles, the Town Commission voted unanimously on Monday to approve changes to the Town Code about regulations to pole-mounted equipment. The Town Commission approval was necessary to allow equipment that doesn't meet town size standards for installation on poles.

The changes allow the town to increase the maximum size of equipment attached to utility poles to six feet in height, two feet in width and two feet in depth. Before Monday’s changes, the code has the following dimensions: Four feet in height, one foot in width and one foot in depth.

The changes also address how close poles can be from each other. Poles can now be no closer than 60 feet from adjacent lighting built by the town or another free-standing wireless pole.