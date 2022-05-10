Thursday

Matt Holt

7:00 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com

Matt Holt isn't going to let you leave without laughing. Holt has been touring comedy clubs for two decades, and his schtick is only getting richer. Holt will bring jokes, but he'll also spend some time just riffing on the audience. Show up and settle in for an evening of conversational comedy. Runs through May 15.

Jazz Thursdays at the SAM

5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum,

Free members, $20 non-members

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org

The Paul Gavin Quartet will rock the Marcy and Michael Klein Plaza, bringing smooth jazz sounds to one of the most scenic settings in Sarasota. Gavin will be supported by James Suggs, Zach Bartholomew and Brandon Robertson.

‘Legally Blonde’

7:30 p.m. at Rise Above Performing Arts Center

$15-$30

Visit RiseAboveArts.com.

Don't underestimate Elle Woods. The impeccably attired law student isn't brooking any backtalk, and she's determined to make her dreams of becoming an attorney come true no matter the cost. Runs through May 22.

The Sarasota Contemporary Dance Ensemble is ready for their moment in the spotlight. (Courtesy photo: Sorcha Augustine)

Friday

OUR PICK

In-Studio Performance Series featuring SCDE: Spring Showcase

Settle in for the Spring Showcase, which will feature choreography by Sarasota Contemporary Dance Ensemble co-directors Melissa Rummel and Xiao-Xuan Yang Dancigers. The ensemble consists of aspiring student dancers who are afforded not just top-notch tutelage but also the opportunity to dance alongside professional dancers.

When: 7 p.m., May 13; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., May 14

Where: SCD Home Studio, 1400 Blvd of the Arts

Tickets: $20

Info: SarasotaContemporaryDance.org

‘Hamlet’

7:30 p.m. at Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W.

$25 adult, $20 college, $12 youth

Visit VeniceTheatre.org.

There's something rotten in the state of Venice. Shakespeare's beloved drama concerning murder, betrayal and family intrigue has thrilled worldwide audiences for four centuries, and it will come to the Venice Theatre for a fortnight. Vera Samuels stars as the titular Prince of Denmark, and Murray Chase directs. Runs through May 29.

Tony Monaco Hammond B3 Organ Trio

8 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$20 members, $22 non-members

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville

He's billed as the best organ player you haven't heard of, and he's coming to Fogartyville. Tony Monaco has been tickling the ivories since age 8, and he began working jazz clubs while still a teenager in Columbus, OH. Monaco will be supported by guitarist LaRue Nicholson and drummer Rick Costa in his Fogartyville performance.

Saturday

Broadway Memories

11 a.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton

$9.80-$20

Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.org.

This show will feature kids and young adults ranging from ages 7 to 17 who have trained for months. The youngsters will take on songs from hit shows like "Pippin," "Gypsy," "Chicago," "Frozen," "Matilda" and more.

Precocious talents Maria loudenitch and Jordan Bak headline the Sarasota Orchestra's Genius of Youth program. (Courtesy photo)

DON'T MISS

‘Discover Mozart 3: Genius of Youth’

If genius isn't stunning enough, it's even harder to comprehend when it comes from a prodigy.

Sarasota Orchestra will celebrate the early works of Mozart at this concert, conducted by Stephen Mulligan, formerly the associate conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Violinist Maria Ioudenitch and viola player Jordan Bak will play together on Mozart's Sinfonia concertante for Violin and Viola, written when the phenom was just 23 years old.

The orchestra will also play Benjamin Britten's Sinfionetta, written when he was just 18 years old, and Mozart's Symphony No. 25, composed when the master was 17.

When: 7:30 p.m., May 14

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets: $27-$65

Info: SarasotaOrchestra.org

Suncoast Music Scholarships 2022 Winners Concert

3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota, 2050 Oak St.

Free

Visit SarasotaMusicClub.org

See Sarasota's best and brightest before they embark on their careers. Talented musicians from seven area high schools will perform works by Beethoven, Bach, Vivaldi, Chopin and other masters in this celebration of local students.

‘Oops Upon a Time’

7 p.m. at Studio 1130 - Crossings at Siesta Key

$15

Visit ThePlayers.org.

The Players Kids presents this play about a young writer attempting to write a story for her sister. The nascent playwright pulls out all the stops and receives assistance from her fairy godmother in this coming-of-age tale.

Poets Unplugged: An Evening of Spoken Word & Music

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$5

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

It's the final episode in a four-part series hosted by spoken word artist Melanie Lavender, and many of the area's top poets will be coming down to get back on the mike. Lavender will also present a segment highlighting students from Booker Middle School that participate in a spoken word program of their own.

Sunday

Garden Music Series — Halie Loren

1-3 p.m. at Selby Gardens Spanish Point Campus, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

Free; included with general admission for non-members

Visit Selby.org

Halie Loren, the pride of Sitka, AK, is performing about as far away as she can get from home without leaving the continent. Loren, now based in Oregon, will bring her rich timbre and deep catalogue of jazz-inflected songs to the lovely backdrop of Selby Gardens' Spanish Point Campus for one performance only.

Derric Gobourne Jr. plays selections from his new album, SH!NE, at this young artist showcase. (Courtesy photo: Sorcha Augustine)

Monday

Derric Gobourne Jr. — SH!NE

7:30 p.m. at the Donelly Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$27

Visit WestcoastBlackTheatre.org

Derric Gobourne Jr. will hit the stage as part of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Young Artist Program, and he'll play through many of the tracks on his album, SH!NE.

Gobourne, who will be joined by several guest artists, will play several instruments over the course of the show.

He'll be supported by drummer Fancy Karema.

Tuesday

Broadway on the Bay — Sarasota Divas

6:30 p.m. at Selby Gardens, 1534 Mound St.

$25

Visit ThePlayers.org

A number of talented local performers including Kathryn Parks, Berry Ayers and Eve Caballero will take on some familiar Broadway tunes right in the shadow of Sarasota Bay, and the lush and fertile backdrop of Selby Gardens will serve as a perfect sounding board for their voices. There will also be performances running through Friday.

Wednesday

World Series of Comedy

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theater, 1928 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com

This traveling comedic showcase is going around the country and trying to find talented performers to compete on a grand stage. Forty professional comedians will be hitting the McCurdy's stage as part of this event, which runs through Saturday, and a sport in the finals in Las Vegas will be on the line.