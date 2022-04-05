Thursday

Max Tan and Joseph Holt

11 a.m. at Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Dr.

$54 (includes luncheon)

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.

Buckle up for the impressive violin stylings of Max Tan, a former winner of the Artist Series Concerts National String Competition and a current member of the Sarasota Orchestra. Tan will be accompanied by Joseph Holt on piano.

Alexander Solotzew and his wife Marina are excited for his opening at Art Ovation. (Photo: Spencer Fordin)

Life in Colors

5:30 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

Free

Visit Solotzew.com

Alexander Solotzew's expressive mix of passion and color will be on display at Art Ovation Hotel for the next few months, but you can meet the artist at its official opening on Thursday. Solotzew spent the last nine years painting this collection, and he says he only works when he's in a positive frame of mind. The warmth and vibrant colors will put you in Paris in one painting and Venice in another, with Solotzew guiding the way.

Friday

American Roots: Bluegrass

7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St.

$30-$40

Visit KeyChorale.org.

The Lubben Brothers will have you seeing and hearing triple. These triplets play roots music with tight knit harmonies and ample skill on mandolin, fiddle, mandolin and more. The brothers will also play Saturday night at St. Boniface Episcopal Church and Sunday at Venice Presbyterian Church, giving you triple the chances to see them in action.

Birth of the Cool

7 p.m. at St. Andrew Church, 6908 S. Beneva Road

$25

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

Witness the re-birth of the cool, as Pete BarenBregge leads a crack team of local musicians as they try to recreate the seminal album made by Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Gerry Mulligan and company.

Vocalists Nick Ziobro and Julia Goodwin will join the Sarasota Orchestra for a run through love songs in the American Songbook. (Courtesy photo)

DON'T MISS

Unforgettable: The American Songbook

Sean O'Laughlin leads the Sarasota Orchestra through a number of unforgettable love songs, and vocalists Nizk Ziobro and Julia Goodwin will breathe life into the perfect compositions. Gershwin and Rodgers and Hammerstein will be on the bill, as will songs made famous by Sinatra, Etta James and Nat King Cole.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 8; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 9

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $30-$40

Info: SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Saturday

Sarasota Spring Arts & Crafts Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Dr.

Free

Visit ParagonArtEvents.com.

Browse the creations of crafters and artisans from all over the state of Florida. You'll be able to find sculpture, jewelry, painting, photography, glass, ceramics and more. The festival will also run for the same hours on Sunday.

Poets Unplugged: An Evening of Spoken Word & Music

7 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$5

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

Melanie Lavender hosts the third in a four-part poetry special at Fogartyville. The Black on Black Rhyme Tampa Chapter will be the featured guest performers. Doors open at 7, open mic starts at 8, and then the featured performers will step to the microphone at 9 p.m.

Tim Boyd Comedy Show

7:30 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton

$16.50-$21.50

Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com.

Come out for some clean comedy with South Dakota native and Bradenton resident Tim Boyd. Everything's fair game but the laughs will be rendered in language fit for ages 10 to 110.

Sunday

Garden Music Series: Gloria Reuben

1 p.m. at Selby Gardens, 1534 Mound Street

$20; members free

Visit Selby.org.

It's a beautiful setting to hear the beautiful voice of Emmy nominated actress Gloria Reuben, who will sing selections from her album "For All We Know and Perchance To Dream."

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux performs at La Musica. (Courtesy photo)

OUR PICK

La Musica Concert: Strut and Fret

Jason Vieaux has played with more than 100 orchestras around the world, and he'll bring his signature tone and inimitable skill to the Sarasota Opera House as part of La Musica. Vieaux, who won a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Classical Instrumental Solo, will play songs as part of a contemporary and classical quintet in his Sarasota appearance. The virtuoso guitarist began his musical education at age 8 and was later taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Vieaux's latest album sees him tackling compositions by Bach.

When: 3 p.m. April 10

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets: $50

Info: LaMusicaFestival.org.

Stage & Screen

4 p.m. at Peace Presbyterian, 12705 FL-64 E, Lakewood Ranch

Tickets $15

Visit RingSarasota.org.

Come hear the bells let loose and playing many of the most familiar songs in stage and screen history. From TV themes to tunes from classic Westerns, Ring Sarasota will have you whistling along.

Quintessential Clarinet

4 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$38-$48

Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Bharat Chandra, the principal clarinetist of the Sarasota Orchestra, will lead a quintet through music composed by Coleridge-Taylor and Brahms. The event is expected to last an hour and 20 minutes including a 15-minute intermission.

Terry Fator: Who’s The Dummy Now?

7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$72-$102

Visit VanWezel.org.

Terry Fator will be throwing his voice from every angle. Fator, the winner of the second season of "America's Got Talent," will be making his Sarasota debut and showing people the origins of his amazing talent for mimicry.

Rick Thomas is coming to haunt your dreams. (Courtesy photo)

Monday

‘Mansion of Dreams’

7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$19-$57

Visit VanWezel.org.

Are you going to doubt your lying eyes? Master illusionist Rick Thomas will take you on a journey with incredible feats of wizardry that will leave you wondering how he does it. But a master never reveals their tricks.

Monday Night Jazz Cabaret

7:30 p.m. at FST’s John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 1st. St.

$35-$39

Visit JazzClubSarasota.org.

James Suggs, one of the foremost trumpet players on Florida's western seaboard, will bring his inimitable skill to the intimate confines of the John C. Court Cabaret. Suggs released his debut album, "You're Gonna Hear From Me," in 2018.

Tuesday

Tyshawn Sorey & Jennifer Curtis: Invisible Ritual

8 p.m. at Club Sudakoff, 5845 General Dougher Place

$15

Visit NCF.edu.

New Music New College NewFest brings percussionist and composer Tyshawn Sorey and violinist Jennifer Curtis, whose improvised music laid the foundation for their recent release "Invisible Ritual." The artists will sit for a pre-show conversation at 7:30 p.m.

Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 7777 N. Tamiami Trail

$77-$97

Visit VanWezel.org.

Johnny Mathis is coming to woo you. The 86-year-old crooner has been touring for decades, and Chances Are you've heard his songs in one movie or another. Mathis was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Grammys in 2003; he's a living legend.

Sarasota Cuban Ballet 10th Anniversary Gala

7:30 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave W., Bradenton

$80

Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.org.

The ballet school is celebrating their anniversary with a performance that includes highlights from Swan Lake Acts 2 and 3. Three SCBS students will also showcase the competition pieces they will perform at the Youth America Grand Prix Finals in Tampa.

Wednesday

Music Matinee with The GS Duo

Noon at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Free; RSVP required

Visit SCASarasota.org.

The GS Duo — which consists of flutist Angela Galestro and guitarist Jonathan Smith — formed in 2010 while studying at Stetson University, and they later earned a second place in the American Prize Chamber Music Competition.

Dale Jones

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

Did you see Jodi White a few weeks ago? Now's your chance to complete the set. White's husband, Dale Jones, will be playing McCurdy's through April 17. Jones, a frenetic showman, was a semi-finalist on the sixth season of "Last Comic Standing."

From Darkness into Light

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$50

Visit LaMusicaFestival.org.

The music of Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Kodaly will be on the bill at the final event of the La Musica Festival.