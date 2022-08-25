The Wellness Way invites the public into its new home in Lakewood Ranch

Patients and interested residents filled a new office space for the Lakewood Ranch branch of The Wellness Way on Aug. 20, providing a demonstration of the facility’s purpose of hosting community gatherings at the chiropractic and health restoration clinic.

Located at 6771 Professional Parkway W., just next door to its original site, the new space increases the size to 3,800 square feet, up from 1,200, and offers enhanced views of Lake Osprey outside the windows lining its walls.

Dr. Connor Wolfe, who co-owns the Lakewood Ranch branch of the clinic with Dr. Rachel Glubiak, his fiancee, said the organization had signed a lease on the space a year and a half ago after moving into the original space, seeking a different environment from that of a traditional medical office, which he called “cold” and “closed-off.”

“This space provides significantly more room for events and allows us to get the community involved,” he said.

Wolfe also noted new features in the facility, including its infrared sauna booth and two extra doctor’s offices to accommodate future staff expansions.

St. Pete 4-year-old Lillian Boyd demonstrates her knowledge of a medical diagram to Dr. Rachel Glubiak. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Glubiak said further events that would be hosted in the area would include women’s wellness nights.

She also said the event was a chance for participants to learn about opportunities for a healthy lifestyle. Through the food and refreshments offered by CROP Juice and Fresh Kitchen, the clinic hoped to provide an example of the area's healthy dining options.

Attendees praised the new space and were looking forward to receiving the clinic’s services in the new location.

"I love the location. I love the expansion," said Sarasota’s Giovanni Meschino, a patient with the clinic. "The staff is friendly, and they always let you know why they are doing what they do. They always look to see if there’s some other source for a problem and ask questions to help figure out what it is."

Sheena Works, a social media manager for the practice, said she initially became involved with it as a patient in late 2020, calling it “amazing.”

“I felt their care, as there was no pushiness — it was more guidance,” she said.

Having never visited a chiropractor in the past, she called the experience “unique among care practices.”

Wellness Way Where: 6771 Professional Parkway W., Suite 101, Sarasota Info: Call 702-0553, or email [email protected]. Owners: Dr. Connor Wolfe and Dr. Rachel Glubiak

Sarasota’s Robynn Bachmann said the clinic helped her with her autoimmune disease after she had COVID-19 and was also excellent for her children, who are at an age where they are “growing — falling out of trees and off bikes.”

“This is nice and spacious, and I’m just very excited for them,” said a friend of the two doctors, Lakewood Ranch’s Sean Kelly.