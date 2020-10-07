The Observer's 2020 general election recommendations

Observer recommends SARASOTA CHARTER REVIEW BOARD District 1 (two-year term): Alexandra Coe District 1: Kennedy Legler District 2: Ray Collins District 3: David Samuel District 4: Scott Williams District 5: Elaine Miller SARASOTA HOSPITAL BOARD At-Large Seat 1: Sharon Wetzler DePeters At-Large Seat 2: Tramm Hudson At-Large Seat 3: Britt Riner Central District Seat 1: Sarah Lodge

SARASOTA CHARTER REVIEW BOARD

Sarasota County voters adopted the first charter 49 years ago, in November 1971. Nine years later, voters repealed the charter and adopted a new one.

Since that time, voters have amended the charter in 19 subsequent elections.

Overseeing one avenue of the amendment process is the Charter Review Board. Its job, according to the charter, is to “review and recommend changes to the charter for improvement of county government.”

Proposed changes can come from Charter Review Board members or the public. From there, the idea wends its way through a thorough review process. If it survives scrutiny, two-thirds of the board must approve sending it to the County Commission, which ultimately has the authority to place any proposals on the county ballot.

Over the decades — as evidenced by how infrequently voters have changed the charter — a decisive majority of Charter Review Board members have adopted the philosophy of “if it is not broken, don’t fix it,” or, to use the medical profession’s code: “Do no harm.”

In other words, Charter Review Board members historically have been careful not to mess with the charter without a convincing need. And for good reason: Sarasota County government is regarded as one of the best-run, best-functioning governments in Florida.

Likewise, most Charter Review Board members do not see their role as legislators or as activists whose job is tilt the charter to their political agendas.

That certainly is not the case when you hear or review the platforms of four of the five Democratic Party candidates on the ballot for the Charter Review Board. They clearly have expressed two themes:

They want the Charter Review Board to be far more active in changing the charter, in effect using their seats to legislate. And they want the board to exert powers, as they say, to “protect” the environment and control development.

Their approach would be akin to appointing activist judges who legislate from the bench. Consider these four races:

District 1: Kennedy Legler, Republican; Krista Lohr, Democrat

In the Observer’s candidate questionnaire, Legler, grandson of the late Longboat Key Mayor Ken Legler, wrote that his No. 1 priority if elected would be “protect the charter. … I do not see the need for any immediate change to the charter.”

Lohr, who is running for a seat a second time, says: “The CRB is currently lacking an advocate for the people of Sarasota and Sarasota County’s environment, and I will be that advocate if elected to the CRB. I would like to see the CRB take a more active role in community outreach and educating the public about the charter and the CRB.”

Lohr is chair of the Manatee-Sarasota Sierra Club Group and vice chair of the Environmental Caucus of Sarasota County Democrats.

District 2: Ray Collins, Republican; Doreen Dupont, Democrat

Collins told the Observer: “My priorities would be simple: to protect the charter from special interests, listen to the people and serve the county. … I don’t think the board should play a pro-active role. The board should respond to citizens who want their issues heard.”

Dupont: “I would like to focus on our environment and direction of our development. … [T]here should be mention of conservation of our environment inserted into our charter. … We must safeguard and conserve our natural beauty and resources.

“Further, I would like the threshold for land-use increases in density and intensity to be raised to a unanimous vote [by the County Commission], except for infrastructure and outdoor recreational facilities.”

Dupont is a board member of the Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida and chair of activism of the Environmental Caucus of Sarasota County Democrats, and she notes, in March 2019, she “trained with Al Gore to be in his Climate Reality Leader Leadership Corps.”

District 3: David Samuel, Republican (current CRB member); Mary Ellen Palermo, Democrat

Samuel’s priorities: “Listen with an open mind. Evaluate proposed changes by following established guidelines outlined in the charter.” He says the CRB should do what the charter proscribes: “review and propose changes” that are presented by citizens or the board.

Palermo, in contrast, told the Observer: “Developers have a strong voice in our county government. I want to give residents a strong voice. … [O]ur environment needs priority.

“The Charter Review Board is a great opportunity to be resident advocates with recommended reforms.”

Asked what needs to be changed in the charter, Palermo says: “[It] needs to have an environmental referendum that addresses our waters, wetlands, conservation and open space — and abide by it.”

District 5: Elaine Miller, Republican; Anthony “Tony” Dunbar, Democrat

Miller is the founder and owner of 15-year-old Suncoast Architect Inc. in Englewood, which was recognized in 2019 as the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. She has been an architect for 30 years.

A first-time candidate for countywide office, Miller says on the Vote411.org voter guide: “I value the continuity of today’s charter policies and procedures. … At this time, I do not have intended changes I would like to make.”

Dunbar, a retired New Orleans lawyer, wants the Charter Review Board to be more active. He states: “I favor close scrutiny of proposals that would increase population density in any district, and I favor advancing proposals from citizens that would protect the environment by limiting development.”

Dunbar, a member of the board of the Englewood Democratic Club, has the endorsement of Englewood Indivisible, an organization that describes Dunbar as “an activist and a leader among activists, currently working hard to elect the whole Democratic ticket.”

Englewood Indivisible describes itself as a “multipartisan group of more than 600 residents resisting the Trump agenda.” At recent rallies, its members carried banners saying: “Tax the rich,” “Trump is the national emergency” and “It’s time for an economy that works for everyone.”

If these four professed activists are elected, they won’t have a majority, but they will have shifted the board toward a long-sought goal of Sarasota County no-growth and environmental constituents to that of agenda-driven activism, wiping out the successful “do no harm” philosophy that has fostered for the past 40 years one of the best functioning governments in Florida.

When you vote, do no harm.

SARASOTA COUNTY HOSPITAL BOARD

We repeat this every cycle: One of the primary purposes of elections is to give voters their say and pass judgment on the performance and results of incumbent officeholders.

With that as a crucial guide, it would be difficult to argue for the replacement of any of the four incumbents running for reelection and election to the Sarasota County Hospital Board.

Of course, we know the board members are not directly responsible for outcomes and operations among the many services of the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System. The buck for those outcomes typically stops at the CEO and the hospital systems’ leaders — the people responsible for executing and guiding the business.

Nevertheless, the board members sit as a check on the CEO and the management’s execution and ultimately approves the business’ strategic direction.

So if you look at the many national accolades Sarasota Memorial has earned over the past four years, it would be difficult to conclude anything other than the hospital board members’ are doing a better than satisfactory job.

Consider just a smattering of the recognition:

Only hospital in Florida to earn the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ highest five-star rating for overall quality and safety;

One of 57 U.S. hospitals rated a high performer in all nine conditions and procedures evaluated by U.S. News & World Report;

One of three cardiac programs in the U.S. and Canada to earn the top three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for patient care and outcomes in all five adult cardiac surgery procedures; and

One of 39 organizations worldwide to earn Gallup’s Great Workplace Award (2018).

And for the past three years, Sarasota Memorial has reported operating profit margins of 7.7%, 9.6% and 9.2% — well above the median operating margin of 1.7% for not-for-profit hospital systems nationwide.

All of this is not to say the hospital board members are perfect.

We’re told the majority of board members — mostly retired executives — don’t challenge management enough.

One candidate, Democrat Laurie Kreindler, also makes a case for the hospital system to upgrade its patient communications and scheduling technology.

Kreindler, the founder of a successful educational software company, has the business experience and leadership skills that would fit well with the board. But timing is everything. For this election cycle, the incumbents have earned another term.