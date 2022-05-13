When the smiling faces in YourObserver.com photo galleries go from wearing Black Tie ball gowns to high school caps and gowns, it indicates that it’s … ahhhh … summer. That means the snowbirds head up north, less traffic, eating at restaurants without a reservation, A/C on full blast and vacations.

We’ve been asked a lot lately about what to do with delivery of the Observer while readers are gone for the summer or in the case of the many avid travelers flying in and out of SRQ (Hello, new concourse in 2024!). We want to share the multitude of ways that you can continue to receive the Observer’s hyperlocal news and information or in some cases even take us with you.

Stops and starts

If the Observer is home delivered directly to your driveway and you plan on heading north for the summer or traveling, you can simply temporarily stop delivery of your paper by calling Donna Condon at 941-366-3468 or emailing [email protected]. When you’re back in town, just give us a call, and we’ll be happy to restart delivery of your paper.

Subscriptions

Believe it or not, before the dawn of the internet, many of our snowbirds had the Observer mailed to their homes up north for the summer. In fact, more than 100 loyal readers still have summer subscriptions. If you’re one of our readers who prefers the print product (and we love you, by the way), we offer three-, six- and 12-month subscription options that range in price from $61 to $200. Simply call Donna Condon at 941-366-3468 or email [email protected].

Take us with you

If you’re one of the 3.1 million travelers flying in and out of SRQ Airport, we hope you’ll stop by our kiosk just east of the TSA checkpoint to pick up your favorite Observer. Then snap a pic of yourself as the main feature photo on the cover.

While you’re traveling, take a picture of yourself with your favorite Observer in different scenic locations or at famous landmarks. The Observer has been read everywhere in the world, from the pyramids in Egypt, Machu Picchu in Peru, Stonehenge in England, Mount Everest in Nepal to Antarctica. Enter our It’s Read Everywhere contest for your chance to be featured in the next issue of the Observer. Visit YourObserver.com/contests/itsreadeverywhere.

e-Newspaper

Prefer the format of the printed paper but don’t have access to a physical copy? Read our e-Newspaper, which is an interactive, page-flip digital version of each week’s edition. Access the e-Newspaper by visiting YourObserver.com/e-editions, or learn how to sign up to get them delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning below.

Later this summer, we’re excited to debut a new app that will deliver a new premium e-Newspaper experience that you can download on your phone or tablet or view on your desktop.

Right to your inbox

Prefer to receive the news delivered right to your inbox? Simply register for free to receive a variety of newsletters that include headlines curated by our editors for a daily helping of local news and happenings. Options include:

Daily Headlines: Delivered at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, enjoy the day’s top stories from Longboat, Sarasota, Siesta Key & East County.

Delivered at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, enjoy the day’s top stories from Longboat, Sarasota, Siesta Key & East County. In Case You Missed It: Get briefed at 8 a.m. Saturday mornings with the top headlines you might have missed that week.

Get briefed at 8 a.m. Saturday mornings with the top headlines you might have missed that week. Promotions & Deals: Enjoy special deals, offers and promotions from Observer partners throughout the week.

Enjoy special deals, offers and promotions from Observer partners throughout the week. Things to Do: Discover the wide variety of events Sarasota and Manatee have to offer.

Discover the wide variety of events Sarasota and Manatee have to offer. E-Newspaper: Your Observer e-Newspaper delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m. every Thursday.

Your Observer e-Newspaper delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m. every Thursday. Daily Brief: Get breaking business headlines from the Gulf Coast right before you head out for your power lunch at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit YourObserver.com and click on Register/Login in the top menu bar to sign up today.

Get social

While you’re liking and commenting on your friends’ vacation photos, stories and reels on social media, be sure to follow the Observer on Facebook at Facebook.com/ObserverGroup, and find us on Instagram and Twitter @observergroup. Find out what’s going on in arts and entertainment by following our A&E page on Facebook at Facebook.com/thisweekinsarasota.

Be a Newsie

If you’re still craving more news and information, you’re a perfect candidate to join the neighborhood as a Newsie, the Observer’s membership program. Get behind-the-scenes access to our newsroom with a quarterly newsletter and access to member-only events on local issues and more. Upcoming events include a candidate forum before the August primary election. You can join for $5 per month or $50 annually. Get more information at YourObserver.com/newsies.

Still in town?

Sarasota is definitely not as seasonal as it used to be, and we’re thankful for our yearlong residents. If you’re having trouble locating a copy of your favorite Observer, visit YourObserver.com/rack-locations to find out where you can pick up the Observer for free.

If picking up the Observer at Publix was part of your weekly shopping routine, you might need to add an extra stop to your errands. Due to a new corporate policy, the Observer will no longer be available at some Publix locations. Use the rack locator to stay up to date on new commercial locations we will be adding. Otherwise, give us a call at 941-366-3468, and we will be happy to direct you to the nearest location. Be sure to tell your Publix store manager that you miss picking up the Observer at that location.