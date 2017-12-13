Longboat Key is scheduled this year to begin construction on the project that will put all of its overhead utilities underground.

If all goes as planned, work on this project — digging trenches along almost every street with overhead wires, tearing down poles and putting all wires in a conduit underground — should finish within the next three years.

But it’s taken nearly as long to get to this point. Town officials, who pitched the project as a way to protect the power grid from outages after storms and beautify the town, have talked about this since at least October 2014.

Plans were formalized with a November 2015 referendum question asking resident whether they’d like power lines and poles on Gulf of Mexico Drive removed for a cost of no more than $25.25 million. Voters approved this by a margin of 1,399, or 62.6%, to 835, or 37.4%.

The town went to voters again in March 2016 asking for approval of funding to put overhead wires in neighborhoods and on side streets underground, a project it said wouldn’t cost more than $23.85 million. Electors endorsed the town’s plan by a vote of 2,031, or 59.98%, to 1,652, or 40.02%.

Residents should not expect major interruptions to pedestrian or vehicle traffic as construction begins this year, said Public Works Project Manager James Linkogle.