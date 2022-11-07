St. Armands tree assembly kicks off

It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas in St. Armands Circle, even as warm breezes rustled the branches and ornaments of the shopping district’s new Christmas tree, which a crew assembled on Monday.

The first decorated segment is lowered into position. (Eric Garwood)

While the first layers of the new 60-foot-high tree were being assembled, fluffed and hoisted into position around lunch time, the centerpiece of St. Armands’ seasonal decorations was expected to be fully built by the end of the day.

The first assembled and decorated segment is lifted into place. (Eric Garwood)

Christmas Designers Inc. workers unloaded the steel frame, the branches, ornaments and lights in the circle and began putting it all together on the eastern facing segment of the circle. The company said it was working on about 45 similar operations around Florida over the next few weeks.

Rachel Burns, the executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, said a new bench will also accompany the tree for public photo opportunities.

In August, the Sarasota City Commission approved a one-time grant of $286,875 to purchase a new tree. The former tree had deteriorated to the point it was difficult to find installers willing to assemble it.

In addition to the new tree, a winter festival is planned for the Circle, beginning later this month and extending through the holidays. Among its attractions, an ice-less skating rink, a train ride, music and more.