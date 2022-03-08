SRQ adds second airline flying direct to Northeast

A new airline is scheduled to arrive at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport this summer, offering flights twice a week to Hartford, Connecticut.

Breeze Airways, a new low-fare airline, says it will begin service on June 4, flying on Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to the airline, initial fares will be as low as $69 to $119 each way aboard 126-seat Airbus 220 aircraft.

"We are pleased to welcome a new airline and nonstop destination to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport," said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, in a prepared statement. "The Airbus A220 aircraft that is scheduled to fly nonstop to Hartford will provide a premium experience for our customers. We are excited to have Breeze Airways join the list of airlines serving SRQ, and we look forward to their low fares and start of service on June 4th."

In addition to SRQ, Breeze’s Tuesday announcement also included new flights from Fort Myers, Jacksonville and other cities around the country.

Breeze, which began service in May 2021 primarily in the East and Southeast will fly 77 routes between 28 cities in 18 states when the summer expansion is fully in service.

Avelo Airlines, another low-cost new airline, began service from SRQ to New Haven, Connecticut, in January.

SRQ is served by 11 airlines with service to 53 nonstop destinations.