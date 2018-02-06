Siesta Promenade plans incomplete again, county says

County staff is still not ready to start the formal review process for the Siesta Promenade and said the most recent materials are “insufficient” and “incomplete” once again.

Benderson Development Co., LLC, submitted a Critical Area Plan, or a request to increase the density on its property, and a rezoning petition for the property at Stickney Point Road and U.S. 41. The proposal: a 24-acre multi-use development that includes 140,000 square feet of retail, 415 residential units and a 130-room hotel.

Benderson’s Director of Development Todd Mathes said he hopes to re-submit materials that address the county's comments by the end of February.

Todd Mathes, Director of Development for Benderson

“It’s taken a little longer than we initially anticipated to work through a few issues, but not significantly longer,” he said of the process. “We knew there were probably a few outstanding issues.”

Some of the things staff pointed out were minor details: images needed to be enlarged to provide more clear detail; there were some inconsistencies in the presented plans; there were some issues with landscaping; and some things were mislabeled or formatted incorrectly. But some of the lingering issues were larger.

Staff noted the density on the application is incorrect, which is something opponents of the project have been pointing out since the summer.

The current density allowed on the property is 13 units per acre. To build the proposed residential structures, the company needs a density of more than 17 units per acre, which is what was noted on the plans.

However, according to County Planner Todd Dary, Benderson must include the 130 proposed hotel units in the density calculation. When added in, the project increases to more than 20 units per acre.

The materials do not include the hotel rooms in the calculation. However, Mathes disagrees with the fact that the density was incorrectly calculated.

“We’ve already had a proper calculation of density,” he said. “That’s always been clear, I believe.”

Under Benderson's proposal, part of Crestwood Avenue would need to be vacated.

Further, the materials suggest that portions of Crestwood Avenue, in the Pine Shores Neighborhood adjacent to the development, be vacated and the street be realigned. Under the current plans, a portion of Crestwood runs through a corner of the Siesta Promenade, which would be used as a driveway to enter the property from U.S. 41.

In their response, staff noted that any street vacations will have to be processed separately, and before a public hearing about the entire development occurs. Mathes said the company is beginning that process.

Additionally, staff asks that Benderson provide an updated traffic impact analysis that reflects a January meeting with the county and FDOT.

Once the company submits a response to the county’s comments, it typically takes about 30 days to respond again. If the new materials get a stamp of approval, the formal review can begin, including neighborhood workshops and public hearings.

The new plan puts retail space near U.S. 41, and uses the residential units as a buffer between the retail and the existing neighborhoods.

Area residents have been vocally opposed to the plans, but have been waiting for the next step after approval — the neighborhood workshop — to take any action. They want to see a final, completed plan, but are uninterested in intense development in an already congested area.

The last round of materials Benderson submitted in late December showed a move by the developer to address traffic concerns in the nearby neighborhoods. A revised plan for the put commercial property closer to U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road, and residential units against the existing neighborhoods.