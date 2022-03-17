A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. BL Lane LLC sold the home at 3536 Bayou Louise Lane to Brian and Rebecca Wood, of Sarasota, for $6.3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $5.35 million in 2006.

SARASOTA

The Residences

Michael Mikula, trustee, and Denise Mikula, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1701 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Charles and Nancy Parrish, of Sarasota, for $5.4 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,951 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.25 million in 2018.

Top Sales Around the Area SARASOTA: $5.55 million The Landings John and Catherine Cranor sold two properties at 1400 Peregrine Point Drive to Mark and Katie Padgett, of Sarasota, for $5.55 million. The first property was built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,272 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2000, it has one bath and 306 square feet of living area. They sold for $2,925,000 in 2003. PALMER RANCH: $2.25 million Prestancia Melvin and Meryl Cohen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4198 Boca Pointe Drive to Teresa Parsons and Jorge Fernandez, of Sarasota, for $2.25 million. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 8,025 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.8 million in 2002. OSPREY: $1.6 million Oaks II La Maison Fabuleuse LLC sold the home at 864 Mac Ewen Drive to Andrew Christopher Lata, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.6 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,445 square feet of living area. It sold for $831,300 in 2017. NOKOMIS: $1.2 million Mission Estates David and Karin Lisa Capasso, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 528 Capistrano Drive to Jason Robert Rottiers and Lisa Rottiers, of Osprey, for $1.2 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,930 square feet of living area.

Lincoln Park on Hudson Bayou

Donald and Agnes Peterson sold their home at 1749 Lincoln Park Circle to Scott and Julia Engel, of Sarasota, for $3.06 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,020 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,254,800 in 2021.

McIntyre-Wilson-Potters

Mission Property Partners LLC sold the home at 1698 Arlington St. to Timothy James Boudos and Martha Dustin Boudos, of Sarasota, for $2.4 million. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,877 square feet of living area. It sold for $457,500 in 2020.

Morton Terrace

Florian and Katrin Schuetz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1631 Floyd St. to Christopher and Talbot Harris, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,547 square feet of living area.

South Highland

David and Laurie Saslow, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1813 Kenilowrth St. to Christine Cecchetti, trustee, of Durham, North Carolina, for $1.5 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2015.

Denise Hyman, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1837 Robinhood St. to SW Florida Investment Group LLC for $525,000. SW Florida Investment Group LLC then sold the two properties to JMB Management Trust LLC for $635,000. The first property was built in 1935, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,340 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1935, it has one bedroom, one bath and 480 square feet of living area. They sold for $140,000 in 2001.

Poinsettia Park

Timothy and Kathleen Lee sold their home at 1919 Bougainvillea St. to Nelson Kim and Allison Mabe for $1.41 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,556 square feet of living area. It sold for $785,900 in 2014.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Douglas Tewes and Laura Singer, of Valrico, sold their home at 2905 Grafton St. to Aleksander Koval, of Oregon City, Oregon, for $1.3 million. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area.

Smooth Journey LLC sold the home at 2501 Proctor Road to Yulia and Dmitriy Tkach, of Middleton, Massachusetts, for $1.25 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,224 square feet of living area.

Midwood Manor

Ryan Kaminski, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, sold his home at 1759 Waldemere St. to Mitchell and Lynn Samberg, of Sarasota, for $1,125,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,800 in 2010.

Bay Plaza

Mark Conrad Yungbluth and Joan Marie Alston sold their Unit 503 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to John Kraft, trustee, of Cincinnati, for $1.1 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,565 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2020.

Lawrence Pointe

James August Cartee and Cathy Bourel-Cartee sold their Unit 302 condominium at 99 Sunset Drive to Craig Kaforey, trustee, of Hampton Township, Pennsylvania, for $1,075,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,474 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2014.

Rustic Lodge

Hardy Jed Schwartz and Katarina Rachel Bennett, of Englewood, Colorado, sold their home at 2568 Floyd St. to Geoffrey Morris and Anne Taylor, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-three-half baths and 2,312 square feet of living area. It sold for $559,000 in 2019.

The Condominium on the Bay

Sophia Jounakos, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, sold the Unit 1607 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Donald Downs and Susan Downs, trustees, of Verona, Wisconsin, for $1,003,00. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2009.

Alinari

Donovan Yoder and Eleanor Powell-Yoder, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 711 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Patience Ryan Humphrey, trustee, of Sarasota, for $905,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2011.

Sapphire Shores

Audrey Kloster, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4925 Bay Shore Road to Klaus Neuhaus, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,291 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2019.

McClellan Park

Heather Lohr Alexander, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1750 S. Oval Drive to Jennifer Smira, of Washington, D.C., for $850,000. Built in 1928, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It sold for $35,000 in 1993.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Christina and Jerry Weaver, trustees, of Brewster, Ohio, sold the home at 2132 Beneva Road to Larry Keim and Rita Keim, trustees, of Dundee, Ohio, for $819,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,898 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2016.

Timothy Olson, Jennifer Olson, Mark Olson and Matthew Olson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2224 Riviera Drive to Thomas Kelly, of Sarasota, for $779,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,321 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1997.

East Avenue

Kevin Michael Lyons, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3324 S. East Ave. to Samuel Schmitt and Laura Chevalier, of Lakewood Ranch, for $815,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,609 square feet of living area. It sold for $436,000 in 2018.

Payne Park Village

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 325 Gowdy Road to James Collette and Linda DePasquale, of Odessa, for $801,500. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,461 square feet of living area.

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 329 Gowdy Road to Susan Brice and Jorge Esteve Marfa, trustees, of Wilmette, Illinois, for $748,600. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,393 square feet of living area.

Crecelius

US 301 Property LLC sold the home at 2229 Alice Road to Wagler Enterprises LLC for $730,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,728 square feet of living area. It sold for $148,000 in 2015.

One Watergate

John Dumbaugh, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 2D condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Craig Kaplan, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2005.

One Hundred Central

Mary Lombardi sold her Unit B407 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Curtis Ridolf, of E. Norwich, New York, for $640,000. Built in 2005, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2021.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1012 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Stuart Burstein, of Sarasota, for $602,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one bath and 984 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2012.

Citrus Square

Tina Czepiel, of Nokomis, sold her Unit 303 condominium at 445 N. Orange Ave. to Sebastian Vincent Schettina, of Brooklyn, New York, for $565,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Woods

Karen Gray, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2973 Captiva Drive to John Patrick Kilroy Jr. and Franklin Galina, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $126,000 in 1991.

The 101

Quatro LLC sold the Unit 14G condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to 101 Tower LLC for $560,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 965 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Oak Shores

Dawn Dill, of Leesburg, sold her home at 939 Cronley Place to Jeremy Herauf and Johanna Berghofer, of Wilmette, Illinois, for $535,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,508 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2016.

South Gate

Rod Galvan, of Cape Coral, sold his home at 2503 Tanglewood Drive to Audrey Bommer and Elvis Quijije, of Leonia, New Jersey, for $523,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,015 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2021.

Thomas and Cathleen Bartinikas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2431 Sunnyside Lane to Johnathan Levi, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $75,000 in 1983.

Pine Ridge

Alex Sivitilli sold his home at 2346 Roselawn Circle to Falicia Garries, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,000 in 2011.

Pittman Campo

DL Hutton Properties LLC sold the home at 2329 Milford Circle to TYG4 LLC for $515,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,072 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2016.

Morning Glory Ridge

Linda Gomez, of Mount Washington, Kentucky, sold her home at 3460 Gladstone St. to Daniel Jackson Jr., of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,500 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2011.

The Island

Patrick and Christal Snell sold their Unit A-3 condominium at 2215 Michele Drive to Scott Novack, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It sold for $319,000 in 2021.

Hudson Harbour

Harald Hildenbrand, of Cologne, Germany, sold his Unit 203 condominium at 800 Hudson Ave. to Merete Norup Hermansen, of Sarasota, for $494,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $96,000 in 1995.

Westlake

Peter James Tutino, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5357 Fox Run Road to Michelle Heron-Maciel, of Sarasota, for $442,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,000 in 2020.

Baywood

Robert and Ellen Forbes, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold two properties at 851 Windsor Drive to Susan Jean Desmond and Alana and Alexander Frey, of Sarasota, for $440,000. The first property was built in 1930, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1930, it has one bedroom, one bath and 200 square feet of living area. They sold for $29,900 in 1974.

Riverwood Park

Shawn Keeffee, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4704 Riverwood Ave. to Lakewood Harmony II LLC for $425,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,054 square feet of living area.

Sun Haven

Luis Lemaitre and Soraya Turbay, of Pompano Beach, sold their home at 5619 New York Ave. to Hasan Khairullah Atta Al Hasani, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, for $415,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $274,900 in 2006.

Fourth Addition to Vamo

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 1847 Mova St. to Jeffrey Reiher, of Sarasota, for $413,900. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,545 square feet of living area. It sold for $381,400 in 2021.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

Beachwood Capital LLC sold the home at 657 Beach Road to Nina’s Dream Realty LLC for $4.9 million. Built in 2020, it has six bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths and 4,241 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,185,000 in 2020.

Siesta Isles

Brian and Rebecca Wood, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5332 Shadow Lawn Drive to Samuel and Jennifer Massoni, of Harvard, Massachusetts, for $4.1 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2019.

Siesta Key

Mary Lund, trustee, and Lars Lund, of Sarasota, sold the home at 163 Siesta Drive to Lawrence and Joy Voke, of Sarasota, for $3,644,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,632 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,051,600 in 2015.

Gulf and Bay Club

Angela Van Vliet, trustee, of Fishers, Indiana, sold the Unit 310 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Ann McCarthy, of Bettendorf, Iowa, for $1.95 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,739 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,225,000 in 2018.

Hamilton Club

Gertraud Haydn, of Grainau, Germany, sold her Unit 9 condominium at 3941 Hamilton Club Circle to Bradley and Cindy Herold, of Sarasota, for $1,853,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,691 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2007.

Whispering Sands

Lea Gorman and John Jeffrey Gorman, trustees, of Sycamore, Illinois, sold the Unit 405 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Alex Palermo, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, for $1,281,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area.

House of the Sun

Daniel and Barbara Seaton, trustees, of Naples, sold the Unit 306 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to AJB Rentals LLC for $1.15 million. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,000 in 1998.

Jeffrey and Heidi Hollings, trustees, of Indianapolis, and Jane Prins, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, sold the Unit 308 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Christina Leigh McMullen, of Ontario, Canada, for $887,200. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $84,500 in 1978.

Crescent Royale

Joyce and Guy Moriarty, of Norton Shores, Michigan, sold their Unit 212 condominium at 757 Beach Road to David Cary, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, for $855,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,181 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2020.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Mark and Norine Eckstrom, of Melbourne, sold their Unit 901 condominium at 9397 Midnight Pass Road to James and Leah Johnson, of Sparrows Point, Maryland, for $800,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2013.

Peacock Road

Lisa Lynne Russo, trustee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 6837 Peacock Road to Thomas Schlender, trustee, of Sarasota, for $786,500. The first property was built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,345 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,259 square feet of living area. They sold for $2 million in 2019.

Crystal Sands

Gary McGraw, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 8 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Scott Smith, of Burton, Michigan, for $780,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,253 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 1985.

Peppertree Bay

Wadlinger Brother Ltd. LLC sold the Unit 234 condominium at 1201 E. Peppertree Drive to Christopher Claud Williams, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for $750,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2011.

Gary Savill and Carmen Abraham-Savill, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 1200 E. Peppertree Lane to Derek and Pearl French, of Carmel, Indiana, for $650,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $552,500 in 2006.

Our House at the Beach

Raymond Lee Foreman and Sara Foreman, of Siesta Key, sold their Unit C-227 condominium at 1189 Lake House Circle to Cristina Akinwale and Dotun Daniel Akinwale Jr., of Mableton, Georgia, for $731,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $92,500 in 1987.

Island Reef

Magby LLC sold the Unit 504-F condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to Mauricio and Adele Barbera, of Castle Pines, Colorado, for $685,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2008.

Turtle Bay

Kevin and Samantha Edgar, of Reading, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 403-B condominium at 8735 Midnight Pass Road to Ning Yang and Rong Liang, of Lexington, Massachusetts, for $660,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2004.

Jamaica Royale

A Little Dignity LLC sold the Unit 39 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Robert Damante, of Sarasota, for $536,000. Built in 1962, it has one bedroom, one bath and 728 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 2020.

Castel Del Mare

Colin and Susan Hill, of Cambridge, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 406 condominium at 1624 Stickney Point Road to Scott Smith, of Davison, Michigan, for $480,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,128 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2017.

Vista Hermosa

Renate Basler, trustee, of Paxton, Illinois, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 116 Vista Hermosa Circle to McInerney Investments LLC for $451,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $98,000 in 1995.

PALMER RANCH

Hammock Preserve

Kay Marie Morris, of Venice, sold the home at 12358 Marsh Pointe Road to Kimberly Iannuzzi-Pidherny and Donald Iannuzzi, trustees, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,050 square feet of living area. It sold for $442,100 in 2019.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Margaret Pech, of Winthrop, Illinois, sold the home at 8863 Macgregor Lane to William Belleville Jr. and Michael Belleville, trustees, of Albany, New York, for $550,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,166 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,200 in 1996.

Alexander and Helen Krueger sold their home at 9560 Forest Hills Circle to Benjamin and Kathleen Gallagher, of Roseville, Minnesota, for $500,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2002.

Villagewalk

James Hassett and Diane Mignano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7546 Quinto Drive to Ronald and Stephanie Olson, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,000 in 2018.

Anne Taylor, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7688 Camminare Drive to William and Rita Smyth, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2015.

Chae Un Sin-Morner and Svein Olav Morner, trustees, sold the home at 7584 Andora Drive to Barbara Rosovsky, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,000 in 2021.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Cristiane Bruzzi Felipe and Georges Almeida Filho sold their home at 8612 Ice Wine St. to Jonathan Rausch and Sheila Ziemann, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It sold for $269,000 in 2019.

Jane Trapasso, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8636 Stargazer St. to John and Hollis Corp, of Norton, Ohio, for $430,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2019.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Jeanne Emanuel, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 503 condominium at 6966 Prosperity Circle to Darwin Blix II and Darwin B. Blix Estate Trust Partners, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,900 in 2005.

Isles of Sarasota

George Dahlstrom and Colleen Mellott, of N. Haven, Connecticut, sold their home at 1743 Burgos Drive to Richard and Stacy Fontana, of Orange, Connecticut, for $419,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,000 in 2020.

Lakeshore Village

Mary Beth Cournoyer, trustee, of Exeter, Rhode Island, sold the Unit 155 condominium at 4014 Wilshire Circle E. to Mark and Donna Chapman, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $187,000 in 2003.

OSPREY

Bay Acres

Kathleen McManus, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, sold her home at 607 Bayshore Drive to Michael Williamson, of Osprey, for $631,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2008.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

GFY Trustee Services LLC sold the home at 1030 Delaroix Circle to Svetlana and Vadim Ivaniy, of Camas, Washington, for $800,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,263 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2021.

Wilson Estates

Enatt Ekanayake, of White Plains, Maryland, sold her home at 1576 Mackintosh Blvd. to Howard and Kimberly Hayes, of Lake Mary, for $701,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,260 square feet of living area.

Mission Valley Estates

Amy Allison, trustee, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 2040 Mission Valley Blvd. to Timothy and Janelle Kelm, of Nokomis, for $575,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $99,000 in 1996.

Sorrento East

Katherine Herring, as Personal Representative, of Nokomis, sold the home at 104 Monet Drive to Amy Lubas and Robert and Irene Chesek, of Nokomis, for $529,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2018.

Kimeth Gardner, of Sarasota, sold his home at 470 Rubens Drive to Patrick Grzegorczyk, of Nokomis, for $440,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,930 square feet of living area. It sold for $232,000 in 2004.