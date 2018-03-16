Siesta Key Breeze Trolley turning 1 year old

The Siesta Key Breeze Trolley is turning 1 year old — and the county is celebrating by giving free stuff to the 230,000th rider.

At 10 a.m. on March 20, Sarasota County Area Transit is planning a celebration at the gazebo in the Siesta Key Village. The 230,000th rider will win a gift basket filled with goodies and gift cards redeemable around Siesta Key.

The trolley was expected to hit a quarter of a million riders by the end of its first year. Even slightly shy of that mark, the trolley is still SCAT’s most-used route, the majority of users being tourists.

“We have been very pleased with the response of the community and the number of riders who have used the service,” Rob Lewis, interim director of SCAT, said in a release.

SCAT officials are in the process of solidifying a three-year contract for the continued operation of the service, which could extend the trolley’s hours of operations on weekends.

The free trolley, which runs from the Siesta Key Village to Turtle Beach, operates 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, including holidays. The trolley also runs until midnight on weekends.

