Shining a light on the volleyball position that hides in plain sight

It’s one of the first things you notice when you watch a high school volleyball game.

The player in a different-colored jersey -- often but not always white -- surrounded by a sea of red or blue or green. It’s the mark of a libero, a specialty position introduced by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) in 1998, and the jersey isn’t just for show. It acts as a type of scarlet letter, except instead of pointing out Puritanical crimes, it signifies that the player cannot hit a ball that is higher than the net and must always stay on the back line.

It’s also optional for teams to utilize one, making the position all the more puzzling to volleyball newcomers. I decided to head to Cardinal Mooney’s Sept. 4 match against Clearwater Central Catholic High to get a better idea of what makes the position special.

Turns out, a lot. Cougars coach Chad Sutton said wearing the libero jersey is “a natural target on your back,” one that will cause the opposition to go after you. Thus, liberos need to be darn good at their jobs, and are typically a team’s best defensive player. This year, Cardinal Mooney’s libero is junior Madison Brown. At Riverview High, the honor has been bestowed in part upon junior Riah Walker, who made the 2016 MaxPreps All-American team as an outside hitter. The position is important enough to cause Walker's switch.

“They need to be relentless and have hustle,” Sutton said. “They need to be able to read the game. It’s more anticipation than reaction, though reaction is important, too.”

Against CCC, Brown performed admirably, diving for would-be kills all over the court and keeping them alive. She finished with 18 digs (and two aces), helping the Cougars to a 3-1 win. A former outside hitter, Brown said she occasionally misses being able to rain spikes on opponent’s heads, but is accustomed to the role now. She also shined a light on why the role is so difficult, beyond the jersey.

“You have to fill in for other people (defensively) if they have to leave their spots,” Brown said. “You’re held accountable for everything. You need to be a leader and have a voice on the court. People have to listen to you.”

You also get fewer cheers from the crowd, she said. Liberos — perhaps because people don’t understand the role, perhaps because that role is defense-focused, and people react to offense — don’t get much media attention, either. It’s an under-appreciated position until you have a bad one. Then that person gets all the blame, not unlike a goalkeeper in soccer or hockey. The upside is respect from teammates, who know how hard liberos work during games.

Riverview High junior Riah Walker, seen here playing outside hitter, will play some libero for the Rams this season.

None of this answers why liberos exist, though. Why limit a player like Brown or Walker when they could do all these defensive things plus attack at the net?

The answer, Sutton said, is a mix of inclusivity and convenience. Not worrying about having to play at the net allows players of shorter stature to still excel at volleyball. Plus, liberos don’t have to officially be substituted in or out. They can run on the court at any point (except when play is live), speeding up the game.

So there you go. Next time you attend a match, watch the girl in the different-colored jersey. Not just because she stands out, but because she’s playing an important role, one that won’t show up in match highlights, but will in the team’s wins and losses.