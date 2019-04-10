Seven ladies play up the eight elements of nature for Pique Nique

Hats off to the elements

When there’s a theme, you can expect a certain group of ladies to go all out every time. Pique Nique Sur la Baie Winefest Style “Where the Guests are the Show” on April 4 was no exception, and the ladies surely did put on quite the show.

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Shelley Sarbey, Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Shelley Sarbey, Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed teamed up to become the eight elements of nature. But since there were only seven participants, Shelley represented two parts, light and darkness. Each of them were responsible for one of the natural elements and playing up to it with their hat and dress.

And so no one got confused, they wrote their respective element on their arms, ya know, just in case.

CPC seeks captains

The Child Protection Center is turning 40 years old in 2020. To celebrate, it will be foregoing the traditional gala or luncheon to launch a campaign to raise $400,000. The funds will go toward its prevention, intervention and treatment programs.

Roger and Chairwoman Alisa Pettingell

To achieve this goal, CPC is looking for 40 captains to raise

$10,000 each. So far, there are 28 confirmed captains, leaving 12 spots remaining. Those confirmed are: Alina Cemitier, Susan Brennan, Brian Mariash, Kayleigh Omang, Brian Wides, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva & Freya Robbins, Dan Starostecki, Diana Buchanan, Donna Koffman, Ellen O’Day & Jan Loomis, Emily Walsh, Graci & Dennis McGillicuddy, Jenny Townsend, Jill & Scott Levine, Juli Lindell & Tina Granthon, Karen & Mike Valentino, Dr. Karen Varone, Kelly Baldwin, Kevin Henault, Molly Jackson, Pam & Evan Duke, Roger & Alisa Pettingell, Doug Staley & Sheila Miller, Tammy Karp, Tom & Linda Doan, Tony Dempsey, Jennifer Rust & Jennifer Steube and Mimi LoJacano Carlin, Lisa Budslick & Lola White.

Want to be a captain and help CPC break the cycle of child abuse? Call Chairwoman Alisa Pettingell at 586-1651.

Brent Greeno

Tie-ing it together

Brent Greeno has a particular tie he wears to Children First’s Fairytale Ball — and it’s affectionately named his “Children First Tie.” It was pure coincidence that the tie perfectly matches the handprint logo of the nonprofit, but it has become a special tie for him nonetheless. His grandmother, Ruthy, or Ma as he calls her, gave him the tie 18 years ago, and it has held up for Children First events all these years.

Tidbits:

Working out the details ... Ever wonder how Asolo Repertory Theatre Special Events Coordinator Laura Stuart Wood gets her ideas? So does she. She says they come to her at random times, with no rhyme or reason to it. For the Season Celebration on Stage April 1, Laura got the idea for a Narnia theme when she was working out. In the midst of her exercise routine, she thought, “I want to re-create Narnia.” Since the Season Celebration is not based on a current Asolo Rep production, Laura gets the creative freedom to theme it how she wants. See the celebrities in sports ... The Dick Vitale Gala, hosted May 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, is once again bringing famous names to town that sports fans will fawn over. The honorees are: Clemson University head football coach Dabo Swinney, ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler and former NBA, College Head Coach and NBA Championship Player Avery Johnson. Tickets and sponsorships for the gala are still available. Call 953-2007.