Selby Foundation makes two staff changes, adds new board of directors member

Two staff changes have been made to the William G. And Marie Selby Foundation, and a new board member has joined the organization that supports Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties through capital grants and scholarships.

Kiarra Womack has joined as scholarships and special projects manager, and Molly Smith, the foundation’s scholarships manager since 2018, has moved into the role of grants manager.

Womack joined the Selby Foundation from Sunrise Scholars Foundation of Sarasota, where she previously served as director of college success. She will serve as the primary point of contact for all scholarship applicants and recipients and will represent the foundation in education-focused community settings, among other responsibilities.

Swift will be the primary point of contact for foundation grant applicants and recipients.

Joining the Selby Foundation Board of Directors is Susan Hines, managing principal at Sabal Trust Company. Hines brings experience as a licensed Florida attorney and as a trust and investment officer. She also serves as an executive board member of the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Counsel and has been a longtime board member of the both Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County and the Sarasota County Bar Association.

During the its April 14 meeting, the Selby Foundation Board of Directors elected Barbara Zdravecky as chair, succeeding Cathy Layton, who remains on the board. It also elected E. Keith DuBos as vice chair and Carolyn Johnson as secretary and treasurer. They will officially assume their roles June 1.

The Selby Foundation is a private foundation founded in 1955 and has provided more than $120 million to the community since its inception. For more information about the foundation’s grant and scholarship application process, including the newly established Small and Mighty Grants program, visit SelbyFdn.org.