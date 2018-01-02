Second Whole Foods to open this month in Sarasota

Sarasota’s newest Whole Foods Market location will open at 8 a.m. Jan. 31, the company announced today.

It will be the anchor tenant in the new University Station plaza, located at the southwest corner of University Parkway and Honore Avenue.

The property is being developed by Georgia-based commercial real estate developer S.J. Collins Enterprises, which has the 53,746-square-foot University Station fully leased.

The stores currently open in the center include Great Expressions Dental Centers, Greenway Dry Cleaner, Wawa, Zoë’s Kitchen and one of the largest Tesla Supercharger stations in Florida. Set to open soon are Banfield Pet Hospital, Lee Nails and Whole Foods Market.

“We are looking forward to the grand opening of University Station and the festivities surrounding the opening of Whole Foods,” said Jeff Garrison, partner at S.J. Collins Enterprises, in a statement. “The dynamic retail mix plus the addition of sought- after amenities that come with companies like Wawa and Tesla will be a fantastic addition to this location just between Sarasota and Manatee counties.”