Top Story - July: Whole Foods' plaza fully leased

On July 25, Georgia-based commercial and real estate development firm S.J.Collins Enterprises announced it fully leased its University Station project, a 53,746-square-foot commercial project at the southwest corner of University Parkway and Honore Avenue. The project will be anchored by a Whole Foods Market that is larger than the existing downtown Sarasota location.

An opening date for Whole Foods is still being determined.

Great Expressions Dental Centers, Lee Nails, Banfield Pet Hospital, Greenwise Dry Cleaner, Wawa and Zoë’s Kitchen are also part of the center’s lineup.

The project was approved by the Sarasota County Commission in January 2016 but quickly drew protests and lawsuits because it gave SJ. Collins permission to pave over 4.5 acres of wetlands. Manasota 88, a local environmental group, as well as several area residents sued to prevent construction in February 2016, saying the county was being inconsistent with its comprehensive plan.

The suit was dismissed in August 2016 with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. Construction began in October 2016.