School District of Manatee County families will have new COVID-19 quarantine protocols to follow.

After receiving guidelines from the Florida Department of Health-Manatee and the Florida Department of Education Aug. 6, the School Board of Manatee County discussed the new protocols during a special meeting Aug. 9.

Students who are symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19 should not attend school until:

The student receives a negative diagnostic COVID-19 test or is asymptomatic.

Ten days have passed since the onset of symptoms or positive test result, the student has had no fever for 24 hours and the student's other symptoms are improving.

The student receives written permission to return to school from a licensed medical doctor, a licensed osteopathic physician or a licensed advanced registered nurse practitioner.

Students who are exposed to COVID-19 should not return to school until:

The student is asymptomatic and receives a negative COVID-19 test after four days from the date of last exposure.

The student is asymptomatic and seven days have passed since the date of last exposure.

If a student becomes symptomatic following exposure, follow the procedures for students who are symptomatic or have tested positive.

Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 90 days of coming in direct contact with a COVID-19 positive individual and become symptomatic should follow the same procedures as students who are symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19.

The board also decided to continue with its current mask policy, which states masks are not mandatory.