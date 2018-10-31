Scene and Heard 11.01.16

Music to their ears

The team at Perlman Music Program Suncoast had a reason to celebrate Oct. 24 when it was announced that the Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s John J. Weiss Memorial Fund is awarding the organization a $15,000 grant to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organization’s winter residency program.

The money will support three specific programs within PMP: the “Itzhak Perlman – In The Fiddler’s House — A Night of Klezmer” concert, the PMP/Suncoast Sarasota Winter Residency and the PMP/Suncoast Super Strings program.

The Itzhak Perlman concert is a premiere and rare performance by internationally acclaimed violinist and PMP faculty member Itzhak Perlman; the residency is a 17-day musical training for international string musicians aged 12 to 20-plus; and Super Strings is an opportunity for violinists aged 8-18 from Sarasota and Manatee counties to play with the PMP string orchestra during a PMP residency rehearsal.

Good eats

Downtown Sarasota’s Lila was recently named one of the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America in 2018. The list was created by OpenTable based on an analysis of 12 million-plus reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants around the country.

“What an honor … We would like to thank our customers, friends and family for the continual support,” the Lila team said in a Facebook post.

Switching things up

The Island Players announced a new male lead for its second play of the season, “Baggage” by James Thaggard. Jalex Scott will now play Bradley, one of two lonely singles who form a surprising friendship after accidentally switching suitcases at the airport. The show will run from Nov. 8 – 18. Call 778-5755 for more details.

Finishing touch

Arcos, a new luxury apartment development in downtown Sarasota’s Rosemary District, will soon open with a custom sculpture by renowned multidisciplinary artist Daniel Arsham.

“The work is like a piece of fabric rolling over the form of the figure, but the figure has been removed,” Arsham said in a release. “Almost as if it were a trace of a moment.”

The piece will be unveiled at a private event Nov. 8 and then on view for residents and passers-by alike. Arcos also houses an on-site art gallery, Gaze Modern, curated by Sarasota artist Tim Jaeger to promote emerging local artists.