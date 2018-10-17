Scene & Heard 10.18.18

Super pup

Southeastern Guide Dogs is debuting its first animated short film this month, which was created by Studio Kimchi, a boutique animation studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The project is an effort to spread awareness about the nonprofit through a more colorful and emotional medium than the organization’s traditional PSAs, blog posts and social media posts. The film, “Pip,” is based on an actual yellow Labrador retriever of the same name that was born at Southeastern Guide Dogs in mid-September. Supporters can follow animated Pip’s journey through the nonprofit’s Canine University where she learns to become a guide dog.

Starting on the right note

Sarasota Music Club recently announced the lineup for its 2018-2019 season of monthly performances, which begins Oct. 19 with flutist Dale Jensen and pianist Barbara Jensen.

As for the rest of the season, patrons can expect to hear the jazz stylings of vocalist and pianist Mike Markaverich on Nov. 16; a holiday music program with Sunnyside Singers on Dec. 21; baritone Jason Stearns accompanied by pianist Lee Dougherty Ross on Jan. 18; Sarasota Orchestra principal harpist Katherine Siochi on Feb. 15; soprano Johanna Fincher and baritone Luis Gonzalez, accompanied by pianist Donna Smith, on March 15; and a performance by the Suncoast Music Scholarship winners April 27.

Every performance (except December and April shows) begins at 10:30 a.m. at Sunnyside Village Community Center’s Eicher Auditorium, free of charge.

Winner, winner

Urbanite Theatre debuted its new Modern Works Festival this month — a celebration of fresh, never-produced plays by female playwrights — and audience members voted for their favorite of the three pieces presented.

Chicago-based playwright Mercedes White received the most votes for her work, “The Space in Between,” making her the winner of the inaugural festival. White received a $5,000 prize for her work, which won the judges’ selection and led the audience selection by snagging 62% of the overall vote.