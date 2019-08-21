Sarasota YMCA announces deal to keep facilities open

The scheduled closure of two Sarasota YMCA facilities has been averted.

The Sarasota Family YMCA announced today its board approved an agreement with the Dreamers Academy charter school, the community investment firm Project Stoked and the grassroots Save Our Y organization.

Terms of the offer were not disclosed, but the release states the deal will allow the Frank G. Berlin Sr. YMCA and the Evalyn Sadlier Jones YMCA to stay open beyond Sept. 13. In July, the Sarasota Family YMCA announced plans to close the fitness centers on that date, citing financial issues.

The release stated the new plan will include facilities improvements and the retention of employees at both YMCA centers. A transitional board of directors, under the new banner of The Sarasota Y, is in place. Jim Purdy, former COO of the Sarasota Family YMCA, will serve as the organization’s interim president.

“All details should be finalized in the coming weeks, ensuring no disruption in service to members — with many good things to come,” the release stated.

Soon after the closures were announced, Dreamers Academy emerged as a party interested in the Berlin YMCA property, located at 1075 S. Euclid Ave. The Sarasota County School Board authorized the establishment of the dual-language charter school last year, but founders did not secure a site in time to open for the 2019-20 academic year.

Dreamers Academy officials were still working on finding a home when news about the YMCA broke. Thomas Chaffee, chairman of Dreamers Academy, said they saw the Berlin campus as not only an ideal site for the school, but an opportunity to partner with a group that had a similar mission.

Chaffee thought the YMCA’s popularity as an after-school destination for children made it a natural complement to an elementary school. Already working to open a school, Dreamers Academy leaders thought they could also find a way to keep open a local institution.

“There’s got to be a way that our needs and our capital can be leveraged into helping the YMCA,” Chaffee said.

The announcement regarding the closures drew outcry from members of the community, who quickly organized to discuss a strategy for averting the demise of the Sarasota YMCA. The group Save Our Y held regular meetings, including a town hall at the Jones branch in Potter Park that drew hundreds. As of Aug. 16, the group had collected more than $250,000 in pledges toward the sustained operation of the fitness centers.

Alta Vista resident Larry Silvermintz organized an online petition to save the Berlin branch that has nearly 1,700 signatures. He also sought out members of the community who might be able to provide a financial lifeline for the YMCA facilities and helped get Anya Adams and Jon Graf involved with the efforts to keep the facility open.

That turned out to be a crucial part of the recently approved proposal. Adams and Graf run a community investment group called Project Stoked, which agreed to provide bridge capital to make the deal possible, the release stated.

“We are thrilled to be investing in a project with such a high social return,” Adams said in the release. “As a firm, we are committed to creating positive social impact, and as members of the Sarasota Y, when we heard about the closure, we immediately jumped in.”

The Sarasota Y’s transitional board of director includes Chairman Charlie Campbell, Adams, Chaffee, Ryan McDonald and Marc Schaefer. In the release, Campbell said Save Our Y is continuing to solicit donations, hoping to secure $1.2 million in funding by the time new management is officially in place.

Although details remain to be worked out, those involved with crafting the deal expressed optimism about the path forward for the YMCA. Chaffee said the plan is to have the YMCA fitness centers become a self-sustaining operation. He said the proposal was able to come together as quickly as possible because of the number of talented, dedicated people who offered to contribute.

“Only in Sarasota,” Chaffee said. “CEOs, COOs and operations experts, bankers, lawyers — they all came out of the woodwork; ‘I want to help.’ We were very fortunate to have a deep bench.”

Dreamers Academy founder Geri Chaffee said the experience spoke to the community’s passion for the YMCA — and to the will of those determined to keep the fitness centers open beyond Sept. 13.

“The sense of urgency was a point of alignment that made all of these incredible human beings that didn’t know each other before come together with a shared mission and a single purpose: to save these facilities,” she said.