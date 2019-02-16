Siesta intersection closed following crash

The Sarasota Police Department closed a major intersection on north Siesta Key following a crash early Saturday morning.

At 12:34 a.m., the department announced it was investigating a collision involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of Siesta Drive and Higel Avenue. The department said the motorcyclist was being transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The police said Siesta Drive would be closed between White Lane and Ogden Street for several hours as authorities respond to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.