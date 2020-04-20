Sarasota Schools closed for remainder of the year

Following directives from the Florida Department of Education and Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sarasota County Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

A release from the district stated that the closures will not change any of the district's current operations. Students will continue learning through the ICAN Plan and will not return to school campuses until the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

Sarasota students began online learning April 1. More than 5,000 laptop computers were provided to students districtwide so they could continue their learning online.

Throughout the closures, food will continue to be distributed to those students in need.

Additionally, the district is encouraging all parents and guardians to begin registering their students for the 2020-21 school year.

All parents will register their children online. Those who did not participate in school choice will determine their student's attendance zone based on their residential address.

First-time students must fill out a registration form online in English or Spanish. Once the form is submitted, a representative from the school will contact parents regarding further details.

Those who are re-registering will also fill out an online form in English or Spanish. SNAP codes for existing students were sent out April 15 though the Family Access Portal. Those who do not have a portal will receive their student's SNAP code in the mail.

Those who have issues registering can contact their child's school registrar via email.