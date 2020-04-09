Starting Thursday, Sarasota County Schools will stop distributing out free lunches daily and switch to a weekly version.

On April 9, all children 18 and under will be provided with a week's worth of food. The switch was made to help serve families more efficiently and limit family and employee exposure.

Food distribution will not be available Friday because of a pre-scheduled mini break.

Food will then be distributed every Friday, starting up again on April 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be present in the car for a meal pick-up.

Parents can pick up their child's meal from the following locations:

Booker High School at 3201 North Orange Ave.;

Fruitville Elementary School at 601 Honore Ave.;

Garden Elementary School at 700 Center Road, Venice;

Wilkinson Elementary School at 3400 Wilkinson Road;

Lamarque Elementary School at 415 Lamarque Ave., North Port;

North Port High School at 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port; and

Atwater Elementary School at 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port.

The district will attempt to accommodate a child's allergens. Parents and guardians should email [email protected] with allergen considerations, school pick-up location and approximate time of pick-up.