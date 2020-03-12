 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 5 hours ago

Sarasota school district asking for student technology needs in case of closure

District officials are collecting information who may need a laptop or hotspot in the event of a coronavirus-related closure.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Sarasota County Schools officials are attempting to identify students who may need to check out a laptop computer or an internet hotspot in the event that a public school closure is necessary. 

Should the school campuses close as a result of coronavirus, the district would switch to a home-based learning system. Ahead of what the district calls and unlikely closure, the district wants to identify students who would have a technological need at home. 

To do so, the district is asking parents and guardians of public school students to complete a brief online survey. 

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in district students, though two were excluded from school because of their contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus. 

 

 

