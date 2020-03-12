Sarasota County Schools officials are attempting to identify students who may need to check out a laptop computer or an internet hotspot in the event that a public school closure is necessary.

Should the school campuses close as a result of coronavirus, the district would switch to a home-based learning system. Ahead of what the district calls and unlikely closure, the district wants to identify students who would have a technological need at home.

To do so, the district is asking parents and guardians of public school students to complete a brief online survey.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in district students, though two were excluded from school because of their contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.