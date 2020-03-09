Two students in the Sarasota County School District have been excluded from school by the Department of Health due to their contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

District officials say the students are well, and the exclusion is an overabundance of caution to keep the other students in the district safe. The contact did not occur in Sarasota County, according to a release sent to district parents.

To protect the privacy of the students, district officials are not disclosing which school or schools the students attend. However, Department of Health officials still say there is a low risk of exposure at district schools.

Both students will be monitored, and if they do not develop further illness, they will be released and return to school.

Parents and students are asked to follow the following steps to ensure they remain healthy: