Candidate to challenge Shirley Brown for School Board seat

Shirley Brown has a challenger for the District 4 seat on the Sarasota County School Board in Karen Rose, former executive director of middle schools for the district.

Rose retired in February, and was a principal for 15 years before she was in that position.

“I want to run for the school board to bring professional diversity and my educational expertise to the community, the board, our students and staff,” she said.

Rose said she would focus on data-driven planning, fiscal accountability and safety and security if elected.

Brown has been on the school board since 2006, and was formerly a state representative.

In District 5, Venice substitute teacher Pamela Gavette is challenging incumbent Jane Goodwin. Former teacher Nick Guy will be running for the District 1 seat. Candidates have until June to file their intent to run.