Newcomer, incumbents file intent to run for Sarasota County School Board

Three candidates have filed their intents to run for two seats on the Sarasota County School Board this year: incumbent Shirley Brown, for District 4, and incumbent Jane Goodwin and newcomer Pamela Gavette for District 5.

Gavette announced her intent to run on March 7. She is a Venice substitute teacher with two children in Sarasota County Schools.

“I bring a unique perspective that will complement and enhance the Board,” Gavette said in a statement. She said she believes it’s time more people like her were on the School Board.

Shirley Brown and Jane Goodwin

Gavette will run against Goodwin, the board's vice chair and a former teacher.

Brown has been a board member since 2006.

The District 1 seat is also up for election this year, currently held by Board Chair Bridget Ziegler. Ziegler has not yet filed her intent to run for another term. The qualifying period isn’t until June.

Sarasota School Board elections are county-wide. District 4 encompasses downtown Sarasota and Siesta Key, and District 5 is in south county, encompassing North Port and Englewood. District 1 is the area north of Fruitville Road.

The general election is Nov. 6.