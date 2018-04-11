Former teacher files to run for Sarasota School Board

A fourth candidate has filed his intent to run for the Sarasota County School Board.

Sarasota resident Nick Guy entered the race for the District 1 seat held by Bridget Ziegler.

“In the next two years my daughters will enter the public school system, and frankly I’m concerned with what I’m seeing happen to our wonderful school district,” the 38-year-old business analyst and former teacher said via email. “Now more than ever we have to focus on cooperating and finding ways with local law enforcement and mental health professionals in our community, to work together and meet the demands of the [Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act].”

Bridget Ziegler

Guy filed his intent to run on April 10, after district officials have spent the better part of two months debating school security measures.

Incumbent Shirley Brown filed to run again for the District 4 seat. Incumbent Jane Goodwin and newcomer Pamela Gavette plan to run for the District 5 seat.

Ziegler has not yet filed her intent to run again. She was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in June 2014, and won the seat during the 2014 election in November.

The qualifying period for candidates is in June.