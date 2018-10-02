Sarasota rowers find success in Masters Regatta

Sarasota rowers proved their ability to the world — literally — at the World Rowing Masters Regatta, which ran Sept. 26-29 at Nathan Benderson Park.

Sarasota Crew's Anne Marichal won the Women's D 1x Final (4:00.547) and was part of the Crew's Women's E 4x Final win (3:44.281), alongside Diane Desmery, Beverley Gallie and Cheryl Burke.

Marichal and Gallie went on to win the Women's E 2x Final (4:04.814) and take second in the Women's D 2x Final (3:59.926). Sue Gutek also won a medal, taking third in the Mixed D 2x Final (4:13.341) with partner John Ryan of Fairmount Rowing Association (Pa.).

But two rowers from the Sarasota Scullers had the most successful weekend.

Laura Corbett-Brown and Karen Wiegandt combined to win 17 gold medals, most of them as partners. Corbett-Brown did venture on her own to win a few, including the Women's A 1x Final (3:58.073), where she didn't just win her specific final, but had the fastest overall time.