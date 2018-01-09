Sarasota High 5 Moments: 01.10.18

1 — Booker High senior Connor Wozniak won the Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5K on Siesta Beach, finishing in 17:43.10.

2 — The Sarasota Military Academy won the dual wrestling Class 1A-11 tournament Jan. 6, going undefeated.

3 — Riverview High girls basketball senior Lindsay Edwards scored 26 points in the Rams’ 64-39 win against Booker High.

4 — Riverview High senior wide receiver Stephon Turner received a scholarship offer from the University of Mount Union, the reigning NCAA Division III national champions.

5 — Booker High girls basketball junior Chellesy Foster scored 17 points Jan. 5 in the Tornadoes’ 56-35 win against Lemon Bay High.