Sarasota High 5 Moments: 01.18.18

1 — Sarasota High girls basketball junior Kelly Brown had 20 points, five assists and four steals on Jan. 16 in the Sailors’ 57-40 win over Venice High.

2 — Riverview High girls basketball senior Lindsay Edwards scored 25 points on Jan. 12 in the Rams’ 64-35 win against Tampa's Riverview High.

3 — Cardinal Mooney High boys lacrosse senior Matthew McDonnell verbally committed to the University of Michigan on Jan. 16.

4 — Booker High senior wide receiver Talik Keaton received a scholarship offer from Marshall University on Jan. 16.

5 — Riverview High boys soccer junior Will McFadden scored a hat trick Jan. 12 in the Rams’ 4-1 win against Cardinal Mooney High.