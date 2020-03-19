City limits alcohol sales at restaurants

The city continues to roll out new regulations targeted at limiting the spread of COVID-19, announcing Thursday it would restrict restaurants from selling alcoholic beverages after 9 p.m.

The temporary prohibition will go into effect Saturday night and apply to all businesses that sell food for on-site consumption. The restriction applies to beer and wine sales.

The prohibition will remain in effect until at least March 27 and may be extended, the city said in a release.

“This additional measure is being taken to maximize Sarasota’s compliance with directives from national and state health officials discouraging social gatherings and promoting social distancing,” City Manager Tom Barwin said in the release. “As we are in the height of tourist and spring break season, this directive will help ensure the health of all of our citizens.”

The city has extended its declaration of a public health emergency through at least March 27. City regulations require the emergency declaration to be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Earlier this week, the state ordered the closure of all bars and nightclubs in Florida.