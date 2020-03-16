Two more Sarasota Memorial patients test positive for COVID-19

Two additional patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the third and fourth cases at the facility, the hospital announced today.

The patients were an 87-year-old man admitted March 13 and an 80-year-old man admitted March 14. Both men had masks at the point of entry to the emergency room and went into isolation.

The two previous positive cases at SMH, a 70-year-old man who resides in Sarasota seasonally and a 67-year-old Manatee County woman, remain hospitalized.

The hospital announced all of its facilities remain open and are being regularly cleaned. No elective procedures have been canceled at this time.