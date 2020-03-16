 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota Monday, Mar. 16, 2020 3 hours ago

Two more Sarasota Memorial patients test positive for COVID-19

Share
An 87-year-old man and an 80-year-old man are hospitalized and isolated after testing positive for the coronavirus March 13 and 14.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

Two additional patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the third and fourth cases at the facility, the hospital announced today.

The patients were an 87-year-old man admitted March 13 and an 80-year-old man admitted March 14. Both men had masks at the point of entry to the emergency room and went into isolation.

The two previous positive cases at SMH, a 70-year-old man who resides in Sarasota seasonally and a 67-year-old Manatee County woman, remain hospitalized.

The hospital announced all of its facilities remain open and are being regularly cleaned. No elective procedures have been canceled at this time.

Related Stories

Advertisement