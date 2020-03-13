Second Sarasota Memorial Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19

Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced a 67-year-old Manatee County woman tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the second patient in the past two days to generate a positive test at the hospital.

The hospital said the woman was admitted March 11 and placed into isolation. State health officials are working to identify the cause of the infection and any individuals who may have come in contact with the woman and been exposed to the coronavirus disease.

SMH is also working with the Florida Department of Health to identify individuals at the hospital who may have come into contact with the patient. Any people who may have been in contact with the patient will be asked to self-quarantine until more is known about the risk of exposure, the hospital said in an email.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.