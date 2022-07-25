Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Central District 2: Thomas Dart

Age: 71

Occupation: Attorney

Previous public office experience: Member of Judicial Nominating Commission for the Second District Court of Appeal. Also served on other local and state committees and counsels, as well as board positions on not-for-profit organizations including the Florida Bar, the Sarasota County Bar Association, The Florida Center for Children and Families.

Why do you want to serve on the hospital board?

I am a lifelong resident of the county and have had many encounters with SMH both personal and professional. SMH is a vital part of our community, and I think I can contribute to the county's health care needs in a meaningful way by service on the board.

What qualifies you to oversee the Sarasota Memorial Health Care system?

I am a member of the Healthcare Section of the Florida Bar, and have represented numerous physicians and physician groups over my 45 years as an attorney. I have interacted with SMH is various transactions, including the sale of facilities. My experience of working with business clients, both large and small, has provided a good background in business and operations of companies. I have been involved in the community in the not-for-profit sector, serving on various boards, and believe I have insights into the provision of healthcare services and the needs of the community will be an asset to the Board and the SMH system.

If elected, what do you believe should be the top priority of the board during your term?

Ensuring transparency in the operations of SMH, and its fiscal responsibility to the residents of the county. The backbone of the provision of health care starts and ends with the providers-not only the physicians, but the nurses, technicians and all of the support staff. Keeping those are a top priority.

Do you consider basic health care a right?

We must be careful about classifying anything as a "right" so as not to make it an entitlement, which always has a price tag. While basic health care does not fall into a traditional definition of a basic human right, we need to take steps to make affordable it to all of the community. Often, those who cannot afford health insurance are charged at a significantly higher rate than what an insurance carrier may pay for the same services or procedure. We need to close the gap between availability and affordability.

What is your position on what other communities are doing — selling and privatizing the hospital system and using the proceeds in a community foundation?

I support keeping Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a public, not for profit, facility. As such, there is a reciprocal investment by both the community and the hospital in providing for the County's healthcare needs, which should make the hospital system more accountable to the residents-its constituents.