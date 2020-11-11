Tornado warning issued for Sarasota, Manatee

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of Sarasota and Manatee counties shortly before noon today, advising those in the affected area to take cover immediately.

“Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building,” the warning said. “Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The warning covers segments of north central Sarasota County and northwestern Manatee County, including the city of Bradenton. The alert was issued in response to the sighting of a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado near The Meadows.

The warning is in effect through 12:30 p.m.