Sarasota high school football roundup: 09.09.21

Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota and Riverview were all victorious Friday night.
- Cardinal Mooney High (2-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-1) at home 35-30. The Cougars will play at North Port High (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
- Sarasota High (2-0) defeated North Port High (1-1) on the road 56-0. Sailors senior quarterback Lance Trippel threw for 336 yards and six touchdowns while senior wide receiver T.J. McKay caught seven passes for 157 yards and four touchdowns. The Sailors will host Booker High (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
- Riverview High (1-1) defeated Lehigh High (1-1) on the road 14-2. Rams senior running back Jayden Birch ran for 140 yards and a touchdown. The Rams also scored on a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Joe Borchers to senior wide receiver Jaron Glover. The Rams will host Palmetto High (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
- Booker High (0-2) lost 19-8 to Southeast High (1-0). The Tornadoes will play Sarasota High (2-0) on the road at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.