Cardinal Mooney captains J.R. Rosenberg, Theodore Barton and Tayven Clark stand with Lakewood Ranch captains Drew Clark, Marlowe Walker, Kevin Everhart and Cameron Madison.

Cardinal Mooney football outlasts Lakewood Ranch

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney freshman Ryan Matulevich gets the ball on a wide receiver reverse.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney senior quarterback Tayven Clark reaches over the goal line for a touchdown on a designed run.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney defensive back Kalvin Schultz breaks up a pass from Lakewood Ranch quarterback Cameron Madison to senior Marlowe Walker.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney junior J.R. Rosenberg (44) tackles Lakewood Ranch junior Kevin Everhart after a nice gain.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney sophomore running back Carson Beach (22) runs away from the dive of Lakewood Ranch senior Sam McCracken.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney senior wide receiver Cooper Flerlage leaps over Lakewood Ranch sophomore Jayden Munoz for an attempted touchdown catch. The catch would be ruled out of bounds.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney junior J.R. Rosenberg celebrates after catching a touchdown from senior Tayven Clark.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

The Cardinal Mooney cheerleaders do a push up for every point the Cougars score.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch quarterback Cameron Madison looks to the sideline.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior running back Kevin Everhart bursts through the Cardinal Mooney defensive line.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch senior quarterback Cameron Madison throws on the run.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch wide receiver Kaden Allen catches a pass from Cameron Madison, but is forced to land out of bounds by Cardinal Mooney senior Ben Weber.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior running back Kevin Everhart muscles his way into the end zone.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch senior kicker Drew Clark kicks off after a Mustangs touchdown.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior defensive back Dior Keys pulls Cardinal Mooney quarterback Tayven Clark down with a horse collar tackle. Keys was penalized for the tackle.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney sophomore Ryan Sugg wraps up Lakewood Ranch junior Kevin Everhart and forces him backwards.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney sophomore Carson Beach stumbles into the end zone.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney junior Kyle Cooke (85) preps to put a hit on Lakewood Ranch wideout Isaac Ashley.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney junior Cooper Flerlage sprints away from Lakewood Ranch's Daniel D'Souza and Corey Vondran on his way to the end zone.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Kevin Everhart is upended by Cardinal Mooney sophomore Griffin Gisotti.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

Cardinal Mooney students stormed the field after the 35-30 win.

Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 |

The Cougars took an halftime lead over the Mustangs, then lost it, then got it back
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

In a back-and-forth affair, the Cardinal Mooney High and Lakewood Ranch High football teams battled for supremacy Friday night, with both teams showing off the firepower of their offenses. 

It seemed as though whichever team scored last would take the victory. That axiom turned out to be true — the Cougars scored last and won 35-30, but in an ironic twist, the team needed a crucial defensive play to secure the victory. 

Mooney's offense started the game with everything working. The Cougars sliced down the field and capped their opening drive with a quarterback keeper by senior Tayven Clark. The Cougars would then force a punt and score on their next possession too, on a Clark pass to junior J.R. Rosenberg. Lakewood Ranch cut the lead to 14-7 on a six-yard run by junior Kevin Everhart, but the Cougars would again open a 14-point lead after a 17-yard touchdown run from sophomore Carson Beach. The two teams would each add another score before the half — though the Mustangs had their extra point blocked — to make the halftime score 28-13 Cougars. 

The Mustangs didn't waste any time in the second half in cutting that deficit. Senior Mustangs quarterback Cameron Madison found senior Kaden Allen for a 51-yard score. After forcing a punt, the Mustangs scored again, this time on a four-yard run by Everhart, which made the score 28-27. A 38-yard field goal from senior Drew Clark early in the fourth quarter would give Lakewood Ranch its first lead of the game at 30-28. 

But the comeback was not meant to be. With 7:16 left in the game, Clark hit junior Cooper Flerlage on a seemingly routine screen pass to the right side of the field. Flerlage weaved his way across the field before turning toward the end zone up the left sideline. He outran the Mustangs defense to reach it. The 38-yard score put the Cougars up 35-30. 

Lakewood Ranch had a chance to respond late in the game when Mooney freshman Ryan Matulevich fumbled in his own territory, but after reaching the red zone, Madison lost control of the ball on a scramble and gave it back to the Cougars. They would not get the ball again. 

The Mooney offense racked up 387 yards. Clark finished 16 of 18 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 92 yards and a touchdown. Beach complemented him with 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns. 

For the Mustangs, Madison finished 17 of 31 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Everhart had 18 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, plus for catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. 

Lakewood Ranch Coach Rashad West said the game came down to a few plays where Mooney executed better than the Mustangs. West said he believes his team can win close games like this one, but it will take more focus in practice to translate their skills to games. 

Cardinal Mooney Coach Jared Clark was absent from the sidelines out of health precautions. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

