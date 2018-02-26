Sarasota High 5 Moments: 03.01.18

1 — Sarasota High senior wrestler Michael Bush won the 120-pound division of the Class 3A regional tournament on Feb. 24.

2 — Riverview High senior defensive back Jamar Johnson was named to Florida HS Football's All-Class 8A First Team Defense on Feb. 23.

3 — Cardinal Mooney junior Connor Nicholson was named MVP of the Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida Tier II tournament on Feb. 25 in Estero. Nicholson’s team, the Manatee Admirals, won the Tier II tournament 6-1 over Miami-Dade.

4 — Former Sarasota High pitcher Nick Long won his first game for the University of Florida on Feb. 21. The sophomore threw 2 1/3 scoreless relief innings in the Gators’ 7-4 win against visiting Bethune-Cookman University.

5 — Sarasota High senior catcher Ben McCabe had a triple and three RBI on Feb. 23 in the Sailors’ 6-2 win against visiting Riverview High.