Sports
Sarasota Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 13 hours ago

Sarasota High 5 Moments: 03.01.18

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Sarasota High senior wrestler Michael Bush won the 120-pound division of the Class 3A regional tournament on Feb. 24.

2 — Riverview High senior defensive back Jamar Johnson was named to Florida HS Football's All-Class 8A First Team Defense on Feb. 23.

3 — Cardinal Mooney junior Connor Nicholson was named MVP of the Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida Tier II tournament on Feb. 25 in Estero. Nicholson’s team, the Manatee Admirals, won the Tier II tournament 6-1 over Miami-Dade.

4 — Former Sarasota High pitcher Nick Long won his first game for the University of Florida on Feb. 21. The sophomore threw 2 1/3 scoreless relief innings in the Gators’ 7-4 win against visiting Bethune-Cookman University.

5 — Sarasota High senior catcher Ben McCabe had a triple and three RBI on Feb. 23 in the Sailors’ 6-2 win against visiting Riverview High.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Kanye West. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

