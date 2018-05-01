Sarasota High starts Giving Challenge to raise funds for lacrosse programs

Sarasota High is trying to become the next Sarasota County school to start boys and girls lacrosse programs, and its fundraising effort begins with the 2018 Giving Challenge.

Sarasota High is trying to become the next Sarasota County school to start boys and girls lacrosse programs, and its fundraising effort begins with the 2018 Giving Challenge.

Until noon Wednesday, every donation up to $100 made to SRQLAX, a nonprofit organization created to burgeon lacrosse within the county, will be matched by The Patterson Foundation. SRQLAX has already successfully brought lacrosse programs to both Riverview and Venice high schools. Rachel Campise, the founder and board president of SRQLAX, said it cost approximately $30,000 to start the lacrosse programs at each school, though it is still unknown what the exact required amount will be for the Sailors.

SRQLAX's goal is to start the lacrosse programs at Sarasota by the spring 2019 season. Last week, the organization set up a table during the school's lunch and received interest from more than 40 boys players and more than 30 girls players.

To donate, visit SRQLAX's page on givingpartnerchallenge.org.

For information on SRQLAX or the Sarasota lacrosse programs, email Rachel Campise at [email protected] or visit SRQLAX.com.