Sarasota High 5 Moments: 11.07.19

1 — Sarasota High freshman boys swimmer Evan Keogh won the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.78) and the 100-yard backstroke (55.51) at the team's Class 3A district meet, held Nov. 1 at Selby Aquatic Center.

2 — Riverview senior girls swimmer Emma Weyant won the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.84) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:52.30) at the team's Class 4A district meet, held Nov. 2 at Selby Aquatic Center.

3 — Sarasota High senior girls cross country runner Caroline Titus finished 13th (19:15.14) out of 129 runners at the team's Class 4A regional meet, held Nov. 2 at Lake Region High in Eagle Lake.

4 — Cardinal Mooney High junior girls cross country runner Rachel Jarrett finished 13th (21:06.33) out of 132 runners at the team's Class 2A regional meet, held Nov. 2 at Lemon Bay High in Englewood.

5 — Former Booker High wide receiver Osiris Mitchell, now a sophomore at Mississippi State, had a 33-yard touchdown catch in the Bulldogs' 54-24 win against Arkansas on Nov. 2.