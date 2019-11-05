 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 1 hour ago

Sarasota High 5 Moments: 11.07.19

Share
Sarasota High 5 Moments: 11.07.19
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Sarasota High freshman boys swimmer Evan Keogh won the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.78) and the 100-yard backstroke (55.51) at the team's Class 3A district meet, held Nov. 1 at Selby Aquatic Center. 

2 — Riverview senior girls swimmer Emma Weyant won the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.84) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:52.30) at the team's Class 4A district meet, held Nov. 2 at Selby Aquatic Center. 

3 — Sarasota High senior girls cross country runner Caroline Titus finished 13th (19:15.14) out of 129 runners at the team's Class 4A regional meet, held Nov. 2 at Lake Region High in Eagle Lake. 

4 — Cardinal Mooney High junior girls cross country runner Rachel Jarrett finished 13th (21:06.33) out of 132 runners at the team's Class 2A regional meet, held Nov. 2 at Lemon Bay High in Englewood. 

5 — Former Booker High wide receiver Osiris Mitchell, now a sophomore at Mississippi State, had a 33-yard touchdown catch in the Bulldogs' 54-24 win against Arkansas on Nov. 2. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement