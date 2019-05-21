Sarasota High 5 Moments: 05.23.19

1 — Riverview High rising junior cornerback Chuck Brantley received a scholarship offer from Liberty University on May 20.

2 — Cardinal Mooney rising senior quarterback Ryan Bolduc received a scholarship offer from Butler University on May 16.

3 — Riverview High rising senior and Sarasota Sharks swimmer Emma Weyant finished seventh in the women's 400 individual medley (4:46.37) May 18 at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series event in Bloomington, Ind. The event was won by Stanford University's Ella Easton (4:42.60), the only four-time women's 400 IM champion in NCAA history.

4 — Former Sarasota High track and field athlete Jaasiel Torres, a freshman at the University of North Florida, won the high jump (6 feet, 9.75 inches) May 11 at the Atlantic Sun Conference's Men's Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Jacksonville.

5 — Former Sarasota High softball player Alexis Johns, a freshman at Florida International University, was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team May 7. Johns finished her season hitting .281 with 12 stolen bases.