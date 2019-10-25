Sarasota football roundup: 10.25.19

Riverview High (7-2) won on the road, 49-13, against Haines City High (0-9).

Sarasota High (6-3) won at home, 40-0, against Lakewood Ranch High (5-3). Senior running back Brian Battie had two rushing touchdowns and senior quarterback Vince Parisi threw three touchdowns.

The Sailors and Rams will finish their seasons by playing each other at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Riverview High.

Cardinal Mooney High (2-7) lost at home, 23-15, to Lakeland Christian (7-1). The Cougars will next hit the road to play Southeast High at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Booker High (1-8) won at home, 5-0, against Gibbs High (0-9). The Tornadoes will next hit the road to play Clearwater Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.