Sarasota Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 1 hour ago

Sarasota football roundup: 10.25.19

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Riverview High (7-2) won on the road, 49-13, against Haines City High (0-9). 

Sarasota High (6-3) won at home, 40-0, against Lakewood Ranch High (5-3). Senior running back Brian Battie had two rushing touchdowns and senior quarterback Vince Parisi threw three touchdowns.

The Sailors and Rams will finish their seasons by playing each other at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Riverview High. 

Cardinal Mooney High (2-7) lost at home, 23-15, to Lakeland Christian (7-1). The Cougars will next hit the road to play Southeast High at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. 

Booker High (1-8) won at home, 5-0, against Gibbs High (0-9). The Tornadoes will next hit the road to play Clearwater Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. 

