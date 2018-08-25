 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 7 hours ago

Sarasota football roundup: 08.24.18

Share
The start of the regular season brings two area teams joy and two pain
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Riverview High defeated host Booker High 41-6. Sophomore Michael Hayes had two touchdown passes and 19 carries for 121 yards in the win. Junior Ram Malachi Wideman had two touchdown catches. Following last year's ball-hawking success, the Rams scored 34 points off turnovers against the Tornadoes. 

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Bishop Verot High 28-25. Junior quarterback Ryan Bolduc threw two touchdown passes to senior Sam Koscho in the win. 

Sarasota High lost 24-0 to Bayshore High. The Sailors lost six fumbles in the defeat. 

 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement