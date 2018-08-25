Sarasota football roundup: 08.24.18

Riverview High defeated host Booker High 41-6. Sophomore Michael Hayes had two touchdown passes and 19 carries for 121 yards in the win. Junior Ram Malachi Wideman had two touchdown catches. Following last year's ball-hawking success, the Rams scored 34 points off turnovers against the Tornadoes.

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Bishop Verot High 28-25. Junior quarterback Ryan Bolduc threw two touchdown passes to senior Sam Koscho in the win.

Sarasota High lost 24-0 to Bayshore High. The Sailors lost six fumbles in the defeat.