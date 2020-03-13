Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have prompted the postponement of a major local event: the Sarasota Film Festival, scheduled for March 27 through April 5.

The film festival announced the decision in a release today. The announcement comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday recommended postponing mass gatherings throughout the state as officials coordinate a response to the novel coronavirus.

The film festival said it will look for another time to hold the event and hopes to share updated plans in the coming weeks.

“We are very appreciative of all the support we have received from the industry and local community and as always the health and safety of our audiences remains a top priority, and we look forward to determining a new vision for this festival at the appropriate time and supporting our filmmakers in the months to come,” Mark Famiglio, chairman and president of the Sarasota Film Festival, said in the release.

More information is available on the Sarasota Film Festival website.