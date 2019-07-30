Sarasota Crew wins 13 races at Halifax Summer Regatta

The Sarasota Crew won 13 gold medals at the 25th-annual Halifax Summer Regatta, held July 27-28 in Daytona Beach.

Seven of the golds came in juniors races, and junior rower Logan Brown took home the men's 1x trophy for having the fastest overall time (4:34.00). The other six golds came from the masters program, which additionally won the men's 1x points trophy, women's 8+ points trophy, the sculling team points trophy and the Florida Masters Regatta Series overall team points trophy.

Per a press release, this is the third time — and second year in a row — the Sarasota Crew masters program has brought home the overall team points trophy.

"This weekend was a great success for the entire Sarasota Crew family," Masters coach Jon Campaña said. "We are so proud of everyone that competed. The youth committed to training through the summer months and saw that pay off for them on race day. The masters athletes put in an incredible amount of hard work, dedication, and persistence and remain the best team in the state of Florida. I couldn't be more proud of what they've done to get there."

The Sarasota Scullers also won two races, in the men's junior novice 1x (Jonas Sanchez, 4:59.10) and the women's junior lightweight 1x (Julia Stone, 5:29.90).