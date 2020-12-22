State COVID-19 testing moves to dog track site

A state-supported COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has opened at 5400 Bradenton Road, the former site of the Sarasota Kennel Club.

The new site is replacing a previous testing site at 100 Cattlemen Road, which closed earlier this week. The Bradenton Road testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily or until capacity is reached, the county announced. No appointment is necessary, and individuals of all ages can get tested.

The drive-thru testing site will be closed Dec. 24-25, as will the walk-up COVID-19 testing site at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.