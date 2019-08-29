Sarasota County will make free sandbags available at three sites, beginning Friday morning.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., residents can get 10 free sandbags per household at these locations:

Newtown Estates Park, 2800 Newtown Boulevard, Sarasota

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road in unincorporated Sarasota County

South County Fleet Facility, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road, Venice

County officials are monitoring the storm, which is forecast to make landfall this holiday weekend on the east coast of Florida, possibly as a major hurricane with winds of 130 mph.

No watches or warnings have been posted in Florida, though a state of emergency has been declared for 26 counties along the Atlantic coast.