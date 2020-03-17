As officials continue to respond to the spread of COVID-19, Sarasota County leaders have decided to close all county libraries until April 12.

Residents will have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to check out materials or use other library services. Due dates for physical materials will be pushed back until Monday, April 13.

Staff hopes to offer curbside pick up for items placed on hold through the library system.

In the meantime, cardholders can utilize the county's digital library to download e-books and magazines and stream movies, TV and music. The digital library is open 24 hours a day.

In addition to the libraries, the county has closed other services and canceled several county-sponsored events. Residents can view on the ongoing list of cancellations on the county website.